Pfizer’s covid injection destroyed U.S. mountain biking champion’s entire life, career

By Ethan Huff | 14 November 2021

NATURAL NEWS — Kyle Warner, a 29-year-old professional mountain biker and United States champion, has had his life and career ruined by Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

The three-time Enduro National title winner recently came forward to tell all about how his health was destroyed by Fauci Flu injections, leaving him with pericarditis, POTS and reactive arthritis.

Needless to say, Warner’s career is now over.

“Thanks to everyone that has been supportive and understanding of me speaking out on this issue,” Warner wrote in an Instagram post. “Many of you know me as a pretty reasonable and caring guy and I never intended to be a part of this whole conversation.”

“However after my experience this summer, and listening to literally thousands of similar stories I feel like I need to stand up for the people who either cannot, or don’t have access to the same platform.”

Warner emphasized that his vaccine injuries are not political. They are personal because they are real and they have ruined his life (Related: CovidVaccineVictims.com documents heartbreaking stories of vaccine injures, deaths.) […]