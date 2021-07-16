Mounting Flu/Covid Mass-Jabbing Body Count

12 July 2021

STEPHEN LENDMAN — It’s no longer possible for US/Western dark forces to conceal the exponentially rising numbers of injuries and deaths from health destroying flu/covid jabs.

They greatly exceed casualties from all vaccines combined over the past 30 years.

Yet establishment media continue to suppress what’s vital for everyone to know — in support of what should be banned.

Through early July, the CDC reported over 438,000 adverse events from flu/covid jabs, including over 9,000 deaths — the latter number an increase of over 2,000 from the previous week.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported nearly 1,688,000 “injuries” and nearly 18,000 deaths over the same period.

Public Health England (PHE) reported over 1,037,000 adverse reactions and more than 1,400 deaths from flu/covid jabs through July 7.

Officially reported numbers of US, UK, EU casualties from flu/covid jabs represent a minuscule tip of an exponentially greater number.

The vast majority of injuries and deaths from mass-jabbing are falsely attributed to other causes. […]