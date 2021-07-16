News Ticker

Pedophilia Boy Scouts of America Reaches Largest Child Sex Abuse Settlement in U.S. History at $850 Million

A Boy Scout wears his kerchief embroidered with a rainbow knot during Salt Lake City's annual gay pride parade in 2014. An announcement Tuesday night, May 8, 2018, by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Boy Scouts will mark an end to close relationship that lasted more than a century built on their shared values. The religion will move its remaining boys into its own scouting-type program. PHOTO: File/Rick Bowmer/AP

By Brian Shilhavy | 6 July 2021

HEALTH IMPACT NEWS — For the past 7+ years Health Impact News has been reporting the fact that the United States has the horrible distinction of being known as the #1 country in the world known for child sex trafficking.

This is not my opinion. The U.S. Government actually admits this. See:

Last week, the Boy Scouts of America reached the largest settlement of sex abuse claims in the history of the United States, and this may just be the tip of the iceberg so prevalent has the problem of pedophilia become in the U.S.

NPR reports:

The Boy Scouts of America has reached an $850 million settlement with more than 60,000 men who sued the iconic institution over alleged sexual abuse by adults in scouting over several decades.

The agreement, announced on Thursday, is the first legal settlement in a long list of lawsuits against the Boy Scouts, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2020.

Ken Rothweiler, one of three lead negotiators on behalf of the men who say they were raped, molested or sexually harassed as children, called it historic.

In an emailed statement he called the deal “the largest settlement of sexual abuse claims in United States history.”

Rothweiler and his law firm represent more than 16,000 alleged victims of the abuse — much of which was chronicled and recorded in an internal list of leaders preying on boys called the “perversion files” dating back to the 1940s. (Emphasis added.)

Another attorney representing the victims, however, is not referring to this as a victory, but a failure.

Tim Kosnoff, who actually partnered with Rothwieler and his firm as well as AVA Law to form Abused in Scouting, is livid over the announced deal, which he notes is not final until a judge signs off on it.

“I don’t know how you can characterize this as anything but a failure,” Kosnoff told NPR, adding that he only learned about the agreement after it appeared in news reports.

“I would say it is a nonstarter, and if my clients asked me if I thought it was a good deal for them I would say no,” he said.

“You’re talking about clients who, in some cases, were anally raped for years that are now supposed to get payouts of $3,500 … maybe $5,000,” Kosnoff said. “That is an insult to all of the men who found the courage to file claims and participated in this process.” (Source.)

Boy Scouts Organization Corrupt from the Start?

Robert Baden-Powell was a British military officer who is credited with starting the worldwide scout movement for young boys in the early 1900s. There has been evidence in recent times that he had a homosexual lover who helped him found the movement.

Those within Freemasonry have also taken credit for helping form the Boy Scout worldwide movement, and the organization is full of masonic symbols. […]

