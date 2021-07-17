News Ticker

London Library Forced to Apologize for Hiring Man in Rainbow Monkey Dildo Costume for Children’s Literacy Event

July 17, 2021 Torchy Blane Business, Culture, International News, Politics, Winter Watch Articles 0

PHOTO: Twitter

Perverted Monkey Man is Funded by the Arts Council of England

A library in the Redbridge district of London was forced to apologize for having a man dressed in a rainbow-colored bare-bottomed monkey costume with a fake penis attached perform in front of children as part of library program meant to encourage children to read.

Footage of the event began appearing on social media Saturday shortly after it began. It showed members of the Mandiga Arts Group at Redbridge Libraries Summer Reading Challenge event at Goodmayes Library in east London prancing around the library in a sexually suggestive manner, the Evening Standard reported.

One of the three performers was filmed outside the event swinging a dildo attached to his groin area, and the back of his costume exposed his bare bottom. The sight caused concern among area residents, reports state.

The agency that arranged the event on behalf of Redbridge council is called Vision RCL. It received £740,000 under the government’s cultural recovery program, Summit News reports. Quite the racket.

Although Redbridge library apologized for the “inappropriate” costume, earlier in the day it commented “if you’ve got it, flaunt it” on social media.

Redbridge community leader Jas Athwal of the Labour party, who heads the council that hired the troupe, blocked constituents who complained to him on social media.

Note Jas’ cultural background on display, as well as his narcissistic comment. An Indian caste supremacist, perhaps? Clearly, he’s begrudgingly responding to the Dildo Monkey Butt situation because he must. Jas was just recently reinstated to the Labour party after suspension over claims of sexual harassment.

In another tweet, Jas says the incident wasn’t his or his council’s fault, it was the fault of group they booked, Mandinga Arts, which is funded by the Arts Council of England.

Tweeters noted that Mandinga larded up on Critical Race Theory, and a basic search of the troupe revealed many red flags.

Either the Redbridge council didn’t vet the troupe or they were on board with its program — until the shit hit the fan that is.

On a blog posted to its website following the backlash, Mandinga Arts announced the monkey costume has been “retired.”

Torchy Takeaway

Just an observation, FWIW. The following photo from this story shows Rainbow Monkey Dildo Butt outside near the library where he performed. Note the demographics of the community on display. This is what I think of when I envision the Middle East, not London.

Apparently, this Redbridge district of London is predominantly Muslim, as evidenced by the fact every woman is wearing a full hijab. Is it possible the Mandingo troupe is operated by homosexuals who were deliberately trying to offend conservative Muslims? Just sayin’.

Image

So, let me see if I get this straight, so to speak. In this globalist, inclusionary culture of New Britain, we see swaths of women subjugating themselves to men by hiding under hijabs, while homosexual men get paid from public coffers for prancing around bare assed on the street and swinging dildos in faces of children while Critical Theory types at the levers of power are celebrating it and labeling it as “education.”

Congratulations, globalist liberal Brits. You must be so proud yourselves — though I doubt you’re even really aware of what’s going on in your once-great city that you’re now priced out of and have had to move away from. Well done.

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: