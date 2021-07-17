London Library Forced to Apologize for Hiring Man in Rainbow Monkey Dildo Costume for Children’s Literacy Event

Perverted Monkey Man is Funded by the Arts Council of England

A library in the Redbridge district of London was forced to apologize for having a man dressed in a rainbow-colored bare-bottomed monkey costume with a fake penis attached perform in front of children as part of library program meant to encourage children to read.

Footage of the event began appearing on social media Saturday shortly after it began. It showed members of the Mandiga Arts Group at Redbridge Libraries Summer Reading Challenge event at Goodmayes Library in east London prancing around the library in a sexually suggestive manner, the Evening Standard reported.

I would really love a detailed breakdown of the commissioning process whereby Redbridge council commissioned the Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey as a means to teach children to read. pic.twitter.com/RfVA42fLyv — Janice Turner (@VictoriaPeckham) July 11, 2021

One of the three performers was filmed outside the event swinging a dildo attached to his groin area, and the back of his costume exposed his bare bottom. The sight caused concern among area residents, reports state.

Apparently this is meant to encourage kids in Redbridge to pick up reading for summer. Please tell me the rationale behind these indecent costumes that were shown to families and done so publicly. Is this really necessary? @Jas_Athwal @RedbridgeLive pic.twitter.com/6I8DBcmDM3 — Has Ahmed (@HasAhmed_) July 10, 2021

The agency that arranged the event on behalf of Redbridge council is called Vision RCL. It received £740,000 under the government’s cultural recovery program, Summit News reports. Quite the racket.

Although Redbridge library apologized for the “inappropriate” costume, earlier in the day it commented “if you’ve got it, flaunt it” on social media.

This is a slight change of tone pic.twitter.com/zAFU5AswiM — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) July 11, 2021

Redbridge community leader Jas Athwal of the Labour party, who heads the council that hired the troupe, blocked constituents who complained to him on social media.

Note Jas’ cultural background on display, as well as his narcissistic comment. An Indian caste supremacist, perhaps? Clearly, he’s begrudgingly responding to the Dildo Monkey Butt situation because he must. Jas was just recently reinstated to the Labour party after suspension over claims of sexual harassment.

No it’s not. As soon as I learned of this I took immediate action. I contacted Vision & they have have confirmed that all subsequent events have been cancelled. I will deal with this Monday morning. This was a couple of hours ago will not take lectures from a Johnny come lately. — Jas Athwal (@Jas_Athwal) July 10, 2021

In another tweet, Jas says the incident wasn’t his or his council’s fault, it was the fault of group they booked, Mandinga Arts, which is funded by the Arts Council of England.

Tweeters noted that Mandinga larded up on Critical Race Theory, and a basic search of the troupe revealed many red flags.

If you see the advertisement, it’s clear on the promotional advert that the monkey has a phallus hanging between it’s legs. pic.twitter.com/S6olMjy53S — HollyElsie (@HollyElsieBlue) July 11, 2021

They should keep their freakish “kinks” where they belong. Nowhere near daylight, nowhere near kids or anyone else.

I’m getting sick of these perversions displayed out in the open.https://t.co/uBQApKrWfJ — Victoria Feuerstein 📕 (@V_Feuerstein) July 11, 2021

Either the Redbridge council didn’t vet the troupe or they were on board with its program — until the shit hit the fan that is.

On a blog posted to its website following the backlash, Mandinga Arts announced the monkey costume has been “retired.”

Torchy Takeaway

Just an observation, FWIW. The following photo from this story shows Rainbow Monkey Dildo Butt outside near the library where he performed. Note the demographics of the community on display. This is what I think of when I envision the Middle East, not London.

Apparently, this Redbridge district of London is predominantly Muslim, as evidenced by the fact every woman is wearing a full hijab. Is it possible the Mandingo troupe is operated by homosexuals who were deliberately trying to offend conservative Muslims? Just sayin’.

So, let me see if I get this straight, so to speak. In this globalist, inclusionary culture of New Britain, we see swaths of women subjugating themselves to men by hiding under hijabs, while homosexual men get paid from public coffers for prancing around bare assed on the street and swinging dildos in faces of children while Critical Theory types at the levers of power are celebrating it and labeling it as “education.”

Congratulations, globalist liberal Brits. You must be so proud yourselves — though I doubt you’re even really aware of what’s going on in your once-great city that you’re now priced out of and have had to move away from. Well done.