Poll: 40% of Brits Want Mask Mandates in Place Forever, Unvaccinated Permanently Banned from Foreign Travel

July 16, 2021

PHOTO: Daily Express

‘What kind of nation have we become?’

By Paul Joseph Watson | 8 July 2021

SUMMIT NEWS — A new poll finds that 40 per cent of Brits want mask mandates to remain in place forever, while almost half think unvaccinated people should be permanently banned from foreign travel.

Yes, really.

“New polling by Ipsos MORI for the Economist suggests that a high percentage of Brits believe a number of lockdown restrictions should stay in place “permanently”, including nighttime curfews (19%), travel quarantine (35%), and face masks (a whopping 40%!),” reports LockdownSceptics.

“Well over 40% of Brits also believe that only those who have been vaccinated against Covid – and are able to prove it – should be allowed to travel abroad (again, “permanently”).”

In other words, almost half of the population never want to unmuzzle and think those who haven’t taken the jab should remain under de facto lockdown forever. […]

