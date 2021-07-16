Final Destination Reception Facilities and FEMA Fun Camps Await

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that the neo-Stasi captured Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DoD) and FEMA are going to employ a “mental health” ruse and fraud to deep six troublemakers and whoever else they care to. In the real world, paranoid schizophrenics and bipolars are fearful and rarely act out violently against others.

Why else would “mental health assistance” be mentioned as a federal emergency support function and the transporting and processing of “patients” at their “final destination reception facilities“? Reception facilities, national ambulance services and weird Hillary’s “fun camps” are bold-faced Orwellian terms that really mean gulags.

The document “Emergency Support Function #8 – Public Health and Medical” is available to read here. It states:

Federal Emergency Management Agency Medical Services include responding to medical needs associated with mental health assistance are executed by ESF #8 in coordination with DHS/FEMA. … primarily for communications, aircraft, and the establishment of base camps. ESF #8 established the national ambulance contract, which is designed to provide support for evacuating seriously ill or injured patients. HHS will enlist the VA and Department of Defense assets (e.g. the military) in support of providing “transportation assets, operating and staffing NDMS Federal Coordination Centers, and processing and tracking patient movements from collection points to their final destination reception facilities”.

Hillary Clinton on adult “fun diversity camps” that “you all run.” Ha ha, real funny.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As of February 2018, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recognized 79 fusion centers. Fusion centers are part of the privatized neo-Stasi (read) operation in which partners and corrupt contractors are given discretion and power and provide intelligence for “analysis.” This coordinates the snitch system obviously being kickstarted in earnest. Look for gang stalking and troll squads to report people and neighbors they don’t like. The fusion center website has a tool to submit a Suspicious Activity Report.

Incidentally, it’s about intimidation and control. Well before the arrival of the intrusive and aggressive Biden neo-Stasi posse, a 2012 Senate report analyzed 13 months of fusion center reports and found no instances where they helped uncover or prevent a terror attack. Fusion centers have also been criticized for actions such as labeling universities as terrorism threats, targeting third-party candidates and supporters as potential militia members, and incorrectly blaming a faulty water pump on Russian hackers.

The Senate report argued that the FEMA analysis quality was diminished by the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis imposing a quota on the number of reports that must be filed by the fusion centers. Winter Watch would argue that the personnel being brought in to run these Stasi operations are increasingly from the bottom of the barrel, the worst of the worst and brainwashed by Critical Theory indoctrination.

Even a decade ago, well before these agencies were further bloated with apparatchiks and CRT busy bodies, the Senate investigation criticized the use of reporting quotas, which lead to a higher rate of useless information being reported on by the centers. An example highlighted in the Senate report was a California fusion center report on the Mongols Motorcycle Club’s distribution of leaflets to its members instructing them how to behave when stopped by police. According to the Senate report, the leaflet suggested to the club members that they should be courteous, control their emotions and, if drinking, have a designated driver.

David Rittgers of the Cato Institute has noted:

A long line of fusion center and DHS reports labeling broad swaths of the public as a threat to national security. This included Tea Party groups, Islamic lobby groups, and those at a Second Amendment rally. The Maryland State Police put anti-death penalty and anti-war activists in a federal terrorism database; a fusion center in Missouri thought that all third-party voters, conspiracy theorists and Ron Paul supporters were a threat; and the Department of Homeland Security described half of the American political spectrum as “right-wing extremists.”

Even the ACLU (from a decade ago) argued that fusion centers were likely to engage in poorly contained data mining because the “Federal fusion center guidelines encourage wholesale data collection and manipulation processes that threaten privacy.”

FEMA is the executive arm of the neo-Stasi police state and thus will head up all operations. Executive orders associated with FEMA would suspend the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. These Executive Orders have been on record for nearly 30 years and could be enacted by the stroke of the puppet dementia Joe’s presidential pen.

Incredibly, there are now 800 FEMA facilities located in all parts of the U.S. Many are on military bases and personal are prohibited from going near civilian detention centers. The camps usually have railroad facilities as well as roads leading to and from the detention facilities. Many also have an airport nearby. The majority of the camps can house a population of 20,000 prisoners. There are a number of WWII POW and Japanese civilian camps that can and are being renovated.

The classic setup are high fences, razor wire, etc. Guard towers are very well built, sturdy. At some sites, there are multiple compounds within larger enclosures. Currently, the largest of these facilities is just outside of Fairbanks, Alaska. The Alaskan facility is a massive mental health facility and can hold approximately 2 million people. A number of these camps have crematory facilities with considerable capacity.

It is apparent that much of the material and video footage online, especially concerning detention camps, has been scrubbed.