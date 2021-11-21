Europe’s Covid red alert: mandatory vaccines, new lockdowns and surge in cases

Governments impose further restrictions in bid to curb record-breaking case rates

By Laura O’Callaghan | 19 November 2021

THE NATIONAL NEWS — Millions of Europeans have been pushed into lockdown and confronted by mandatory vaccination as nations across the continent grapple with a fast-moving fourth wave of Covid-19.

Strict new measures have been ordered in a bid to prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed in winter. In its latest update on Europe, the World Health Organisation said Covid-19 cases had increased by 5 per cent since the previous week, making it the only region in the world to record an increase in that period.

Leaders will be closely monitoring the path taken by Austria, which has imposed a nationwide lockdown and announced vaccines will be compulsory for all adults from spring.

Here is a list of countries that are bolstering their efforts to tackle Covid-19:

Austria

On Monday, Austria’s 8.9 million people will be ordered to stay at home and leave only when necessary when the new lockdown comes into effect.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the shutdown will initially last for 10 days, with the possibility of an extension. He said it would run for a “maximum of 20 days”.

He also announced it would be a “requirement to get vaccinated” in Austria from February 1. The rule, which will apply to all adults, could prove divisive, with Austria only the fifth nation to introduce such a measure and the first in Europe. […]