Shutdowns and Covid Tyranny: Rubber Meets the Road for Resistance

‘Civil disobedience becomes a sacred duty when the state has become lawless or corrupt. And a citizen who barters with such a state shares in its corruption and lawlessness.’ — Mahatma Gandhi
In our post “Considerations and Preparations for Refusing an Employer-Mandated Covid-19 Jab” and in the podcast “Russ Winter Joins ‘Operation Scorpio’ and the Brain Trust to Discuss Bringing Down the Woke Sistema” we called for resistance to Covid-1984 tyranny via non-compliance and forcing the oppressors to effectively reduce their labor forces or student bodies.
A Qualtrics poll found that 44% of employees surveyed said they would consider quitting if their employer required vaccinations. Is that mostly bluster?
The New Underworld Order (aka Crime Syndicate) as expected has pushed through FDA approval of the Pfizerstruck Covid jabs. This clears the way to go after military and government personal and remove legal barriers for woke businesses and corporations. We will now see more and more jab deadlines.
As we move closer to such deadlines, some results are coming in. At the University of Virginia, 238 students were disenrolled, the school said in an email to The Virginian-Pilot. About 96.6% of the university’s 27,115 undergrad and graduate students have been fully vaccinated. So that suggests less than a thousand potentially will bow out. That’s not enough to have a big impact.
More encouraging are individuals taking “Profiles in Courage” stands. For example, a San Diego nurse at a county board meeting announces she had just quit the day before over Covid-jab mandates. Nurses are in short supply already, so this action has big potential.
Naturally, there is a news blackout in the Lugenpresse as to how many medical professionals are quitting. At least 153 employees of a Houston hospital — including nurses and other medical staff — were fired or resigned after refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-1984. Houston Methodist Hospital began requiring vaccination for its more than 25,000 employees across Texas. Losing 6% here and there has impact at the margin, but is not enough to defeat this beast.
In Canada, there is walkout organizing that’s centering on medical facilities. We will watch with interest to learn if there is a turnout for this, and if this will be bluster or real action.
Another battleground with big potential to break the sistema are nursing homes. Ultimate kakistocrat Joe “Shot Himself in the Foot” Biden announced last week that he’s directing the Department of Health and Human Services to create new regulations that would make jabs for staff a required condition for nursing homes to participate in Medicare and Medicaid. This measure could impact more than 15,000 nursing homes nationwide.
Just looking at one region, Wisconsin, according to federal data, hundreds of nursing home employees in Northeast Wisconsin are not fully vaccinated.
The report shows 72% of Odd Fellow Home’s 115 employees are fully vaccinated. Charlene Everett, the CEO of Odd Fellow in Green Bay, said if nursing homes are required to enforce a vaccine mandate, she’s concerned about the potential for major staffing shortages.
“I believe that countywide, nationally, people will leave healthcare because they choose to not be vaccinated. The other thing is if we defy the mandated law, we lose our funding. So if we lose our funding, how do we pay the people that are committed to staying? It is a lose-lose,” Everett said, adding that the long-term care facility would only last only a few months without federal and state reimbursements.
A Maine fire chief said he is concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers and emergency responders that tyrant Gov. Janet Mills announced last week could cause some to resign. Chase said he is worried that more than a dozen in the fire department and dispatch center will quit their jobs instead of getting vaccinated.
In Australia, one of the world’s worst tyrannical cesspools, Queensland Premier Palasczcuk is forcing truckers and other essential workers to get vaccinated before coming into the state.
There is organizing for a strike against this. There is a trucking strike underway for wages in Australia that is separate from Covid tyranny action. Again, good intel on vaccination resistance is hard to come by as organizing pages are taken down on social media and news is blacked out.
Read “What REALLY Happened In Melbourne -The Lying Media Hid The Huge Number Of Demonstrators”
School board meetings are going awry. Angry parents are sick and tired of schools’ Covid mandates being implemented on their children without their input or permissions. In Tennessee, parents started chanting “we will not comply” and followed Covid tyrants to their cars while yelling “we will find you” and “we know where you live.”
There are elected officials getting more strident. Missouri Attorney Gen. Eric Schmitt has come out against mask and vaccine mandates, stating the fear being used as a tactic to demand compliance is a tactic of “tyrants” and “dictators” and vowed to fight back against such mandates in his state.
“Americans shouldn’t have to live in some dystopian biomedical security state, and I’m going to do everything I can as attorney general to protect the rights of individuals,” Schmitt tweeted Thursday, adding the hashtags “NoMaskMandates,” “NoVaccinePassports” and “NoLockdowns.”
Read “Sadly, Montana is the only state to ban jab requirements for employees”
There is success on other fronts and in other countries.
From Professor David Clements: How to defeat vaxx passports without leaving home.
How Russian Citizens Crushed Moscow’s Dumb Vaccine Passports in Just 3 Weeks
Excerpt: Here’s how they crushed Mayor Sobyanin’s vaccine passport – and it was pretty simple. Moscow residents simply stopped frequenting any business that required a vaccine passport.
The really beautiful thing about this was that the vaccinated people stood in solidarity with the unvaccinated. Business trickled to near zero at all establishments where the vaccine passport was required.
Moscow residents let their hair grow out, skipped going to bars and restaurants, didn’t go to the movies, didn’t stay in hotels or do anything else that required a vaccine passport.
Business owners from all over the city were suddenly calling Mayor Sobyanin’s office to chew his ear off about the vaccine passports. They were going broke, and they were mad as hell about it.
Marina Zemskova, the head of a regional hotel and restaurant association in Russia, said the vaccine passport turned out to be worse for business than a full lockdown. At least if there was another lockdown, she notes, businesses “could count on some kind of government support measures.”
There’s no government support coming under a vaccine passport system. What the not-very-elite elites failed to anticipate about Moscow residents was they would simply not participate in the scam at all.
The business owners were so infuriated with the mayor that Sobyanin made a sudden, surprise announcement on July 19th that nobody needs to use a vaccine passport anymore. He made up a hilarious excuse, claiming that COVID case rates were all better suddenly, as the reason for lifting the QR code passports.
But everyone knew the truth. Moscow residents decided that their medical privacy and their right to travel is more important than whatever the people in charge were telling them.
It was a massive case of civil disobedience – and they didn’t even have to go outside and set things on fire in a big protest. All they did was say, “Any business that wants to see a vaccine passport from me is not getting any of my money.”
That’s how you do it.
E mail from Bro Bean this morning:
Quite a few doctors ringing the alarm over ADE. VAERS don’t lie and it’s only 1% of what really going on. Saw it first hand on recent trip to Arkansas. 50 year old friend in perfect health before gene therapy broke out in nasty hives first day to Arkansas and was in the ER by evening with heart problems. Clotted artery. He and his wife got the J&J cull shot so they could go on a cruise and he hasn’t been right since.
Would Bro Bean be up to writing us a little something to give us the Kansas perspective and some of his experience as you are describing here? WE would be appreciative and we could add what we are all seeing around us to make for an interesting thread.
So far, somthingshappeniinghere has been the best of us at providing “ground and community observations”; however, if those observations were the “heart of a thread” then I think all of us would rally and it could be useful to everybody. We do not have to provide very specific location data to do so, but could write general ideas and observations.
Just an idea.
Mass non-compliance is the only way. I’ve said this from the start.
And you are right…we see it in the excerpt describing what went on in Moscow.
The truth of how we are made slaves of the banks is how the STATE does not exist. https://stopthepirates.blogspot.com/search?updated-max=2021-08-09T10:00:00-07:00&max-results=15
The next time you claim that you are free, check your “Driver License” and if your name or any part of your name or address appears in: Dog Latin (ALL UPPERCASE TEXT), you will now understand why the Police, the Bankers, the Courts and your “assumed” representatives from Government, are laughing at you and ignoring you. You are nothing but their UNIDROIT-GOON-DOG-SLAVE, under your own application of consent in relation to whatever STATE account you applied to hold, such as a State Driver License. The “US” is foreign to the “U.S.A.” The US is the SLAVE Administrator of the people, so if you claim to be the US CITIZEN, you are just a foreign Roman administrator of you own country and you no longer have a right to be on your own land without “license”. You see…. It’s just ignorance to Grammar in the end… “THIS DOG-LATIN TEXT IS NOT ENGLISH” but you were fooled into “assuming” it to be so… It is the written language of the UNIDROIT ROMAN EMPIRE, and your attachment to it renders you as their DOG-SLAVE’s.
https://justiniandeception.wordpress.com/page/3/
You are (of course) right. The use of the Straw Man for every citizen in the United States came about in 1933 when the nation was truly bankrupt. We have been operating in a form of Chapter 11 ever since and the collateral is our labors and lives as represented by the Social Security tax. That number is pure collateral to the FED.
When they feel as though the payout (benefits) is greater than the income (taxes) then you get a culling to “reset” the system.
Now I cannot speak to the policies of other nations; however, if one were to think of the term “great reset” and consider a global culling, it would seem to indicate that the usual suspects (1% of the 1% or the followers of a scarcity mindset) have felt that they are paying out too much and not taking in enough. Therefore they break the commitment through population reduction in a variety of ways and work toward pushing our more senior members of our population onward past their “winter season” (pun not really intended – just could not think of better wording).
Should the balance go in the wrong direction (e.g. too much culling and not enough people to run things) then their idea is to fall back on technology (which is happening even in McDonalds) and replace humans with a combination of robotics / computers. The problem is that many of the assumptions of such a economic shift are extremely faulty and may not be realistic in the long-term. Not too mention that I generally like people and want nothing to do with harming them, even if we do not share a similar point of view.
The other issue is whether their current partners will always wish to stay partners. We should not forget that the Rothschild family grew out of a partnership and then sought a take over, which they executed in spades. Now what if the (hypothetical name, not a real one) “Lee” family of China was tired of the western powers controlling their nation? What if China’s population had suffered the least amount of culling and their technology was easily on par or possibly exceeded Western capabilities? What if the Chinese were behind this made up family and decided to tell the usual suspects (the U.S. government, the Rockefeller family, et al.) to STFU and that they were down for a rumble?
First of all, they do have a historic memory, as a people, that is longer than two minutes (which will explain they whole, “But why do they hate us?” BS) and second, it will not be a repeat of the Boxer Rebellion by a long shot.
Now this does not need to be China, and I am not picking on China. It could be any nation or number of nations that permits the powers that be to keep up this vain attempt at control, and simply decides “no thanks” with the ability to back it up in a big way.
Some of you may have seen the mirror up on WW over the weekend about the obese Americans going to theme parks. I tried to be my silly self and ask “bonkers” questions, yet one should wonder if a leaner nation with some decent technology will be willing to “Just Say No!”.
Well if it all goes down, may Mr. Ray Kurzweil will finally STFU; I do not wish him any harm whatsoever, but I would be happy if he stopped offering us his opinions.
“Trump gave Kennedy the green light to move ahead.
However, roadblocks then appeared.
Access to the Vaccine Safety Datalink and the medical records was severely limited. Two independent investigators were confined to one room—with only pencil and paper—to study medical records. The room was intentionally overheated to a temperature of 105. No copying-machine use was permitted.
Then Pfizer made a million-dollar contribution to Trump’s inauguration.
Then Trump made two grotesque appointments to his new administration—Scott Gottlieb as FDA commissioner, and Alex Azar as head of Health and Human Services. Both men had heavy pharmaceutical industry connections. Azar had served as chief of US Eli Lilly, and had sat on the board of the pharma trade group, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. Scott Gottlieb was a director at Tolero Pharmaceuticals and the giant drug company, Daiichi Sankyo. He also worked for Glaxo; and now, in 2021, after his stint as FDA commissioner, Gottlieb sits on the board of Pfizer.
Robert Kennedy’s vaccine investigation was shut down.
Did Kennedy then reach out directly to President Trump, to try to reignite the vaccine probe? The video interview doesn’t address this.
Did Trump ever explain why he allowed Kennedy’s investigation to crash and burn? Or why, at the 2016 New York meeting, he told Kennedy to announce the formation of the vaccine investigation, instead of announcing it himself, as the new President? Not to my knowledge.
One other thing. In this video interview, Kennedy says the man who keeps the vital Vaccine Safety Datalink, and all the medical information it leads to, shut down and away from independent investigators, is…
Anthony Fauci.”
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/08/jon-rappoport/yes-trump-did-tell-rfk-jr-to-investigate-vaccine-dangers-and-why-it-matters/
“You can be sure that once a third dose is recommended, your passport will become invalid until or unless you get that third booster. This will be repeated once there’s a fourth booster, and a fifth, and anything that gets added after that.
The requirement you must fulfill in order to maintain a valid passport could be literally anything. We also know that these vaccine passports can serve as a platform for all sorts of other interconnected things, such as your personal identification, your medical records, financial records, government assistance, employment records and much more, so restricting your access to restaurants could eventually become the least of your problems.”
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/08/joseph-mercola/joe-rogan-on-breakthrough-cases-and-vaccine-passports/
Just looking around the web and thought you might find these two interesting.
Oh and JS, I saw the FORTRAN response; many thanks! It was funny and appreciated. My guess / I just think that thread is probably stretching at this point since it keeps hitting 80 or so posts (not always common for WW).
Hence, I thought I would say thanks over here.
Any guesses on how this will affect private jet ownership and / or the charter sector? Do we think there will be exemptions to make it for commercial flights only?
If I were a betting man, then I would go “long” on the exemptions / amendments theory.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4980/text
As a hedge, I would (humbly) suggest looking into second passports that you could secure, without ever leaving your current home, or updating your passport right now in the hope of a “grandfathered” situation.
Last one…bait and switch.
FDA approval my a**; they simply issued a letter stating continued support for the EUA. not authorizing the shot as having been approved through proper procedure:
https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
Folks, this isn’t a real “approval” by the Food and Drug Administration; it is a “double-down” on the EUA issued under President Orange Potato. It’s a “fugazi” and a hedge, because they can then say, we did not really approve the Pfizer jab per se, we just endorsed its continued use under the EUA”.
This way the drug company still does not have to provide the pharmacies with the usual form back-up stating what is in the concoction, its suggested use, its side effects, and all of the necessary disclaimers. They can still send BLANK DOCUMENTS to the pharmacies.
I was going to ignore the news today, but this thread had me thinking that I should just take a quick look around.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8md2Spqx2Up3/
and
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MTbi8Ghm9ZGz/
No Dr. Ruby they have not broken the law and / or regulations, because the “shot: was just extended under the EUA and not given an actual approval. This is a misdirection and an outright lie to our fellow citizens, but it really targeted at our military. That is the strategic goal in the immediate term.
Just so you all know, I do respect and like Dr. Ruby; I just think she has not read through the “approval” fully and is going at the second part, first.
Again, thank you, SC. I have put links below to Armstrong’s site verifying this “approval” is just renewing the Emergency Use Authorization.
When the primary qualification for getting a job becomes willingness to mask up and take a vaccine, any concept of excellence in society will be snuffed for good.
Does anyone have any ideas about lucrative “new industries” developing within the new economy under this new normal? Right now, I’m caring for an ill family member, but I won’t be “retirement age” when my family member is back to 100%.
The people we call progressives welcome the vaccine mandates because it’s another way to demarcate themselves are morally superior. Progressives are basically people who get their sense of status and identity by following the latest MSM programming, and there has always been a strange status anxiety about these people. They think by following the latest thing they are higher in status.
Here is the link to PROVE the FDA “approval” is just for EUA! It has NOT BEEN APPROVED like the media says it has! Only the EUA has been renewed.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/FDA-Letter-Final_Pfizer-LOA-to-issue-with-BLA-approval-08.23.21_v2.pdf
Armstrong’s other link is here focusing on the final page of this PDF stating it is STILL ONLY EUA!
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/the-fake-news-that-fda-approved-the-vaccines-is-made-clear-in-the-letter/