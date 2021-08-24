Shutdowns and Covid Tyranny: Rubber Meets the Road for Resistance

‘Civil disobedience becomes a sacred duty when the state has become lawless or corrupt. And a citizen who barters with such a state shares in its corruption and lawlessness.’ — Mahatma Gandhi

In our post “Considerations and Preparations for Refusing an Employer-Mandated Covid-19 Jab” and in the podcast “Russ Winter Joins ‘Operation Scorpio’ and the Brain Trust to Discuss Bringing Down the Woke Sistema” we called for resistance to Covid-1984 tyranny via non-compliance and forcing the oppressors to effectively reduce their labor forces or student bodies.

A Qualtrics poll found that 44% of employees surveyed said they would consider quitting if their employer required vaccinations. Is that mostly bluster?

The New Underworld Order (aka Crime Syndicate) as expected has pushed through FDA approval of the Pfizerstruck Covid jabs. This clears the way to go after military and government personal and remove legal barriers for woke businesses and corporations. We will now see more and more jab deadlines.

As we move closer to such deadlines, some results are coming in. At the University of Virginia, 238 students were disenrolled, the school said in an email to The Virginian-Pilot. About 96.6% of the university’s 27,115 undergrad and graduate students have been fully vaccinated. So that suggests less than a thousand potentially will bow out. That’s not enough to have a big impact.

More encouraging are individuals taking “Profiles in Courage” stands. For example, a San Diego nurse at a county board meeting announces she had just quit the day before over Covid-jab mandates. Nurses are in short supply already, so this action has big potential.

Naturally, there is a news blackout in the Lugenpresse as to how many medical professionals are quitting. At least 153 employees of a Houston hospital — including nurses and other medical staff — were fired or resigned after refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-1984. Houston Methodist Hospital began requiring vaccination for its more than 25,000 employees across Texas. Losing 6% here and there has impact at the margin, but is not enough to defeat this beast.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In Canada, there is walkout organizing that’s centering on medical facilities. We will watch with interest to learn if there is a turnout for this, and if this will be bluster or real action.

Another battleground with big potential to break the sistema are nursing homes. Ultimate kakistocrat Joe “Shot Himself in the Foot” Biden announced last week that he’s directing the Department of Health and Human Services to create new regulations that would make jabs for staff a required condition for nursing homes to participate in Medicare and Medicaid. This measure could impact more than 15,000 nursing homes nationwide.

Just looking at one region, Wisconsin, according to federal data, hundreds of nursing home employees in Northeast Wisconsin are not fully vaccinated.

The report shows 72% of Odd Fellow Home’s 115 employees are fully vaccinated. Charlene Everett, the CEO of Odd Fellow in Green Bay, said if nursing homes are required to enforce a vaccine mandate, she’s concerned about the potential for major staffing shortages.

“I believe that countywide, nationally, people will leave healthcare because they choose to not be vaccinated. The other thing is if we defy the mandated law, we lose our funding. So if we lose our funding, how do we pay the people that are committed to staying? It is a lose-lose,” Everett said, adding that the long-term care facility would only last only a few months without federal and state reimbursements.

A Maine fire chief said he is concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers and emergency responders that tyrant Gov. Janet Mills announced last week could cause some to resign. Chase said he is worried that more than a dozen in the fire department and dispatch center will quit their jobs instead of getting vaccinated.

In Australia, one of the world’s worst tyrannical cesspools, Queensland Premier Palasczcuk is forcing truckers and other essential workers to get vaccinated before coming into the state.

There is organizing for a strike against this. There is a trucking strike underway for wages in Australia that is separate from Covid tyranny action. Again, good intel on vaccination resistance is hard to come by as organizing pages are taken down on social media and news is blacked out.

School board meetings are going awry. Angry parents are sick and tired of schools’ Covid mandates being implemented on their children without their input or permissions. In Tennessee, parents started chanting “we will not comply” and followed Covid tyrants to their cars while yelling “we will find you” and “we know where you live.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are elected officials getting more strident. Missouri Attorney Gen. Eric Schmitt has come out against mask and vaccine mandates, stating the fear being used as a tactic to demand compliance is a tactic of “tyrants” and “dictators” and vowed to fight back against such mandates in his state.

“Americans shouldn’t have to live in some dystopian biomedical security state, and I’m going to do everything I can as attorney general to protect the rights of individuals,” Schmitt tweeted Thursday, adding the hashtags “NoMaskMandates,” “NoVaccinePassports” and “NoLockdowns.”

There is success on other fronts and in other countries.

From Professor David Clements: How to defeat vaxx passports without leaving home.

How Russian Citizens Crushed Moscow’s Dumb Vaccine Passports in Just 3 Weeks Excerpt: Here’s how they crushed Mayor Sobyanin’s vaccine passport – and it was pretty simple. Moscow residents simply stopped frequenting any business that required a vaccine passport. The really beautiful thing about this was that the vaccinated people stood in solidarity with the unvaccinated. Business trickled to near zero at all establishments where the vaccine passport was required. Moscow residents let their hair grow out, skipped going to bars and restaurants, didn’t go to the movies, didn’t stay in hotels or do anything else that required a vaccine passport. Business owners from all over the city were suddenly calling Mayor Sobyanin’s office to chew his ear off about the vaccine passports. They were going broke, and they were mad as hell about it. Marina Zemskova, the head of a regional hotel and restaurant association in Russia, said the vaccine passport turned out to be worse for business than a full lockdown. At least if there was another lockdown, she notes, businesses “could count on some kind of government support measures.” There’s no government support coming under a vaccine passport system. What the not-very-elite elites failed to anticipate about Moscow residents was they would simply not participate in the scam at all. The business owners were so infuriated with the mayor that Sobyanin made a sudden, surprise announcement on July 19th that nobody needs to use a vaccine passport anymore. He made up a hilarious excuse, claiming that COVID case rates were all better suddenly, as the reason for lifting the QR code passports. But everyone knew the truth. Moscow residents decided that their medical privacy and their right to travel is more important than whatever the people in charge were telling them. It was a massive case of civil disobedience – and they didn’t even have to go outside and set things on fire in a big protest. All they did was say, “Any business that wants to see a vaccine passport from me is not getting any of my money.” That’s how you do it.