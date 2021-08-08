Russ Winter Joins Operation Scorpio and the Brain Trust to Discuss Bringing Down the Woke Sistema

Russ Winter joins Guiseppe Vafanculo (aka The Brain Trust) and Mallificus Scott who is pinch hitting for David Scorpio. The discussion centers around Russ’ renewed optimism that the New Underworld Crime Syndicate and woke corporations pushing the jab mandates can be busted (collapsed). This is the most superior opportunity for successful resistance ever.

Russ’ show segment picks up at 1:01:30 here.

Are Woke Companies About to Cut Off Their Noses Despite Themselves?

Considerations and Preparations for Refusing an Employer-Mandated Covid-19 Jab

I was going read this comment on the air describing the tight labor market:

James Foote, the chief executive of CSX, one of the largest railroads in the U.S., put it this way during this week’s earnings call (transcript by Seeking Alpha):

“I’ve never seen any kind of a thing like this in the transportation environment in my entire career where everything seems to be going sideways at the same time,” he said. “In January when I got on this [earnings] call, I said we were hiring because we anticipated growth. I fully expected that by now we would have about 500 new T&E [train and engine] employees on the property,” he said. “No way did I or anybody else in the last six months realize how difficult it was going to be to try and get people to come to work these days. “It’s an enormous challenge for us to go out and find people that want to be conductors on the railroad, just like it’s hard to find people that want to be baristas or anything else, it’s very, very difficult,” he said. “Nor did we anticipate that a lot of the people were going to decide they didn’t want to work anymore. So attrition was much higher in the first half of the year than what we had expected,” he said. “So even though we brought on 200 new employees, we fell short of where we thought we would be by now.”

CEOs Pandered to Wall St. by Slashing Human Capital Investment Pre-COVID. Now They Whine That Slaves with Skills Won’t Return to the Plantation, Blame COVID

160 San Francisco Sheriffs’ Deputies Threaten To Resign Due To Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine https://t.co/iEVvEAoQmr — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 8, 2021

“No Vaccine Passports” – Thousands Protest Across France Over New COVID Rules https://t.co/zz9mPWxSyw — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 7, 2021

350 nurses (anonymous headcount taken) and 400 supporters showed up in Orchards WA to protest mandatory vaccinations. They protested unacceptable vaccine death stats, the violation of their freedom to choose for their body and a hospital firing policy. pic.twitter.com/wxPfhDyFqn — da Voce on Amazon (@jeffd129) August 8, 2021

Hundreds protest against mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for ChristianaCare employees

Russ also discussed the greatly overlooked Ne’er-do-well Billy Mellon Hitchcock the bankroller of the counterculture drug culture and notorious plutocrat bankster for various crooks and cultural debasers around the world in the late 60s and 70s. This starts at 1:53:00 in the call.

Relevant post: William Mellon Hitchcock: Bon Vivant Who Helped Bankroll the LSD Counterculture