Considerations and Preparations for Refusing an Employer-Mandated Covid-19 Jab

The ramp up for the employer-mandated Covid-19 jab offensive is quickly gathering steam. Woke companies are bent on coercing their employees with the threat of unemployment to get the experimental mRNA injection as the U.S.’ vaccination rate stalls at around 49 percent of the country and another eight percent having received the first dose. We covered this in our Monday post, “Are Woke Companies About to Cut Off Their Noses Despite Themselves?”

Mandates for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) injections promise to become a heyday for employee-led, class-action, unlawful-termination lawsuits. It also promises to have real potential to land a hard damaging blow against “woke” corporations and employers engaging in these egregious practices. At the same time their work forces will be gutted in a tight labor market.

Whether you can get justice in the Crime Syndicate-ridden Star Chamber legal system is undetermined, but there are considerations to be taken before you refuse to comply with illegal actions mandating the experimental and side effect-riddled jab.

Pay close attention to the words used by the employer, such as “encourage“ versus “require.” There is a legal difference. By wary of other weasel terms they might employ.

Unless this all a big bluff, which is unlikely, many in the labor force will be terminated or quit. If you quit and wish to continue to work, you have the advantage right now as the labor market is tight. Jobs are the most abundant in two decades. It is only wise to find a less tyrannical employer. Of course, timing is of the essence as this could rapidly change due to widespread economic fallout from the mandatory jab campaign and many other flaws and fissures in the kakistocracy-run economy.

Winter Watch anticipates that the economy will be badly disrupted by woke self-inflicted policies. If the mandatory jabs are universally extended to the food and transportation industries, you can anticipate empty shelves and dire hunger. We note that Tyson Foods is pushing mandatory jabs for its low-paid workforce. Many of these workers may head back to Mexico where there are no mandatory measures.

Airlines are cancelling flights because of staffing shortages. American’s pilot’s union told USA Today the airline “can’t keep blaming flight cancellations on the weather” as staffing shortages disrupt hundreds of flights and leave thousands of travelers stranded at airports Tuesday.

Line for ⁦@SpiritAirlines⁩ at LAX now out the door after the airline cancels 400+ flights; blaming bad weather + staff shortages.

Domino effect of delays and cancellations could take days to resolve. @foxla pic.twitter.com/CX9eN567HD — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) August 3, 2021

Older Baby Boomer-generation workers were steadily retiring even before the scamdemic, and indications are that the trend is accelerating. This, in part, explains the tight labor market as these workers often are not returning. The mandatory vaccines will steepen this further. This will put more pressure on the Social Security system as a consequence.

Note: More recent Covid-impacted projections are strangely hard to find on the internet.

If you are in this category and refuse to comply with a mandatory order and have some means, then retirement is an option. If you also have some clout or a status position in your field, try calling their bluff. A “my way or the highway” approach might be a reasonable gamble. Righteous people with courage need to take some calculated risk and not sleep through this tyranny.

Ultimately, we arrive at preparing for a lawsuit. Consult with an attorney, but we anticipate that quitting your job lowers your odds of winning such a suit. Better to just refuse to comply and wait for a termination notice.

At the time your receive your mandatory jab notification, send the following letter of notice to the employer. Make sure you get some sort of delivery receipt.

Are you aware that the vaccine is still in emergency use only. This was granted on only two months of trial results. We have no idea what the long term side-effects are of injecting these pieces of mRNA surrounded by nano-lipid capsules into our bodies. The vaccines contain graphene oxide. If I get injured, I can’t sue Big Pharma and my health insurance won’t cover my expenses since it is experimental. The vaccine does NOT stop you from getting COVID, or passing it on. (On a personal note, my son learned this as he was Pfizer double jabbed in May and tested Covid positive yesterday. His symptoms are similar to a moderate cold.)

The vaccine does not meet the definition of a vaccine, its gene therapy i.e. (mRNA). The PCR test is a false positive.

The main-steam media (BBC, ITV and RTE) are not telling the public the full story (https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data). Deaths and adverse reactions from the vaccine are not talked about on TV or any main-stream media platforms.





Why is there no healthy debate? Instead, people with different views get banned from FACEBOOK, TWITTER, YOUTUBE and so on. The main-stream narrative is the only story we are being told.

If infected there is a 99.8% survival rate without the vaccination. There are effective, FDA-approved treatments I will take, such hydroxychloroquine, IVERMECTIN, vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc and aspirin, which have no side-effects nor cause death and have been used for decades. I have a much better chance of survival without the jab, and this is proven many times over by the doctors that are being silenced. Respected doctors are being banned from offering a second opinion, if it’s different from the main-stream narrative. It’s crimes against humanity, and nobody is allowed to even question the narrative. It’s a two tier society.

This is notice that should I show symptoms, I will submit to your test and refrain from coming to work just as I would for any less-hyped common cold or influenza. During so-called outbreak periods I will practice handwashing and social distancing where practical in the office (or job site). I hereby give notice that I consider mask wearing to be detrimental to my health and will not comply unless in temporary tight confines.

This vaccine is blackmail, medical apartheid, will lead to the Covid-pass apps and means less freedoms for all, such as freedom of speech, freedom of choice and freedom of privacy. The principle of bodily integrity sums up the rights of each human being, including children, to autonomy and self-determination over their own body. It is a human rights violation.

No more people died from 2019 to 2021 than any other year. They just recategorized the numbers. Countless death were falsely and unscrupulously labeled as a Covid-related. How is it that we never hear about the flu anymore. That’s a miracle. Has it disappeared?

The masks, lockdowns and social distancing doesn’t work. It has only caused loss of businesses, increased suicides, increased drug addiction and family breakups. Depression is on the rise. People are falling out with one another. There are more homeless people and sick people on a wait lists to be seen, all because of this Covid.

There are other clauses in this video that can be incorporated into a notice to an employer.

Incidentally on possibly related fronts:

