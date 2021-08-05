Trad Cat Knight’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Discuss the State of the Labor Market and the Ripe Conditions to Score Hard Punches to the Woke Companies’ Mandatory Vaccine Strong Arm Tactics

A Trad Cat Knight’s quick-hitting 38-minute show. We cover the lack of skilled workers in the labor market and ask if Woke companies and institutions have a strong enough hand to intimidate their workers into taking a mandatory jab. Russ defines this as a moment of truth for hard resistance against the tyrants. He believe these companies have the potential to fail.

Relevant posts covered in this podcast:

CEOs Pandered to Wall St. by Slashing Human Capital Investment Pre-COVID. Now They Whine That Slaves with Skills Won’t Return to the Plantation, Blame COVID

Are Woke Companies About to Cut Off Their Noses Despite Themselves?

Considerations and Preparations for Refusing an Employer-Mandated Covid-19 Jab

