53% of US Military Families Say They Don’t Want a Covid Jab, But US Navy Says it Will Be Mandatory for Active Duty Personnel

53% of Military Families Don’t Want COVID-19 Vaccine, Survey Shows

By Patricia Kime | 4 February 2021

MILITARY.COM –In a straw poll of 810 active-duty military personnel, spouses and veterans, more than half of active-duty families, or 53%, said they did not plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, citing safety concerns and suspicions over development. Nearly half of veteran families agreed.

The survey was conducted by researchers with the military advocacy group Blue Star Families Dec. 10 to 14. In it, 40% of 57 active-duty service respondents said they would get the vaccine, while 49% said they would not. Another 11% said they were undecided.

Among 613 spouses of active-duty personnel, 32% said they planned to get the vaccine, 54% said they would not and 14% were undecided.

Veteran families were slightly more inclined to get the vaccine, with 41% saying they would get it, 46% saying they would not and 13% undecided.

Seven in 10 respondents said they didn’t want to get the vaccine because they didn’t trust the development process or had concerns about safety, according to the results, released Thursday. […]

Navy Will Make COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory ‘As Soon as We Can:’ 3-Star Admiral

By Gina Harkins | 12 February 2021

MILITARY.COM — Thousands of Navy personnel are about to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine ahead of an upcoming deployment — and while sailors aren’t required to take the shot yet, they soon could be.

Members of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group will get the option to receive the first dose of the vaccine for COVID-19, the sometimes-fatal illness caused by the coronavirus, on Saturday. So far, about 80% of the crew — roughly 5,000 strike group members — say they intend to get the shots, Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, U.S. Second Fleet commander, told reporters Friday.

“We cannot make it mandatory yet,” Lewis said. “I can tell you we’re probably going to make it mandatory as soon as we can, just like we do with the flu vaccine.”

Service members are required to undergo a host of immunizations. In the future, the one for the virus that caused a global pandemic, killing more than 2.3 million worldwide — including 21 U.S. troops — will likely be among them. […]