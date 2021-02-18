Report: Liars, cheaters, and scammers have stolen more than $100 billion of coronavirus aid

According to federal law enforcement officials, the fraud is deeply complex and will take months to fully account for

By Chris Pandolfo | 15 February 2021

THE BLAZE — Waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer money in the coronavirus relief package Congress passed last year have reached “staggering” levels, to an extent not fully known but estimated to be more than $100 billion, according to a report from NBC News.

Last year, while the American people were in the full grip of economic hardship imposed on them by the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Congress passed a $2 trillion spending bill to provide economic relief. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was intended to give needed aid to 17 million unemployed people, help small businesses survive, and provide stimulus checks for every nearly American.

But liars, cheaters, and scammers have swindled billions of dollars from the U.S. government, stealing money from taxpayers and depriving people in need of the economic relief Congress appropriated for them during the pandemic.

“The Labor Department inspector general has yet to complete a full investigation but, based on previous programs, estimates at least $63 billion of the $630 billion in disbursements has been misspent,” NBC News reported Saturday. “The full scope of the loss in taxpayer funds is likely many times higher, experts and officials say, soaring well beyond $100 billion.” […]