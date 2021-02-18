Northeast Ohio school district cancels class over COVID-19 vaccine reactions

Health officials say don’t be discouraged by vaccine side effects

By Dave Nethers | 8 February 2021

FOX 8 — Two days after employees were given their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Fairless Local School District canceled classes, attributing it to many developing side effects and becoming ill. …

“I’m very encouraged. We want to make sure that all of our school personnel are safe, and we want to try to help protect them so it is very very encouraging for us [that 80% of teachers were vaccinated].” said Dr. Maureen Ahmann, medical director for the Stark County Health Department. …

“Sometimes we see it [side effects] after the first dose, sometimes we see it after the second dose. I had my second dose last week and had a 103 fever the next day. Although I would much rather have a 103 fever for 24 hours than COVID-19 for two weeks,” she said.

In a report published in December, the FDA said of 38,000 participants in a test class for the Pfizer vaccine, 84.1 percent reported injection site reactions, such as redness or tenderness at the injection site. About 63 percent reported experiencing fatigue, 55 percent reported headaches, 38 percent reported muscle pain, 32 percent reported chills, 24 percent experienced joint pain and 14 percent reported fever.

The FDA report concluded, “The frequency of serious adverse events was low ( less than 0.5 percent) but were more frequent after dose two than after dose 1.

Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said she is aware of some school districts considering using a calamity day following the second dose of the vaccine for employees, but she was not aware of any districts in Summit County that have canceled classes following the first dose. […]