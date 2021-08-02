Are Woke Companies About to Cut Off Their Noses Despite Themselves?

As we head toward the fall months, there is a concerted effort afoot by the New Underworld Order (aka Crime Syndicate) to segregate, bribe, intimidate and ultimately mandate 90 million unvaccinated holdouts submit to the jab and/or constant testing.

The proof that this is mostly about control is that even the vaxxed must submit to wearing bacteria- and fungus-infected masks.

We are now seeing the Biden-Fauci posse resort to mandatory vaccinations for four million federal workers.

Additionally, the big woke corporations, such as Disney and Walmart, are mandating that employees vaxxed within 60 days.

Disney cruises announced they will sail starting Aug. 9. And here is the policy regarding that:

The CDC has issued a Level 3 Travel Notice recommending that all people who are not fully vaccinated avoid any travel on cruise ships. The complete notice is available at https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/covid-3/coronavirus-cruise-ship and is subject to change by the CDC without notice. If a threshold of COVID-19 is detected on board the cruise ship during a voyage, the voyage will be ended immediately and the ship will return to the U.S. port of embarkation, and your subsequent travel, including your return home, may be restricted or delayed.

They use Orwellian weasel language, “recommending all people who are not fully vaccinated avoid any travel on cruise ships.”

I think many — and perhaps most — people have learned to read through the neo-Stasi shadow language of “avoid” and “recommending” sufficiently enough to conclude that if you show up for a cruise without proof of a jab, you will be denied service.

And what about the crews on these ships?

The big question du jour will be how many among the unvaxxed crew just quit? And how many of the unvaxxed run out and get jabbed so that they can go on a cruise? Inquiring minds would like to know, and we will watch to see how that plays out.

The problem, Martha, is that it’s now evident that jabs don’t prevent infection. This is where it really gets interesting for the BDSM submissives. Will this be how the magical thinkers learn one of Beavis and Buttheads’ life lessons?

Cases in Iceland are up nearly 7,000% in the past 14 days, despite Nature last fall saying they “hammered the coronavirus with science.” What happened? Did they stop hammering? Are they importing everyone from Louisiana who refused to get vaccinated? pic.twitter.com/xKDWSRyIbO — IM (@ianmSC) July 31, 2021

So imagine getting a jab to get on an understaffed ship (how much crew retention is necessary to actually sail?) only to learn after a few days that some other jabbed BDSM submissive on board is infected? And what about shore visits, which to me is one of the joys of this form of travel.

The policy is spelled out, Martha. Did you even read the small print?: “The voyage will be ended immediately and the ship will return to the U.S. port of embarkation, and your subsequent travel, including your return home, may be restricted or delayed.”

What’s worse is that once you are back in port, you can’t go home. Given past examples of cruise interruptions, that means you will be quarantined on board ship. Since there is a lag from being infected to being detected, that would be everybody. So unless you are a glutton for BDSM punishment, why would even the jabbed magical-thinking types risk this?

Elsewhere, other woke companies like Wal Mart and other retailers are declaring mandatory jabs for employees. This is occurring going into the year-end holidays, when retailers need all hands on deck. I would love to be a fly on the wall during one of these empty-suit executive sessions.

One must conclude that a certain undetermined percentage of their low-paid work force are hardcore holdouts. This is true across many industries. That is one reason the unions are resisting mandatory jabs. It is being shown in spades with the mass demonstrations against mandatory jabs.

Is this also about breaking the unions to turn the whole population into BDSM submissives and bottoms? And once the defiant quit working, how many turn to crime out of necessity?

Bottomfeeder Goldman Sachs is requiring all employees report their vaccination status. Doesn’t that violate HIPAA law — you know, those health-record information laws that don’t even allow your spouse to know basic information about your treatment and care without your expressed, written permission?

As we pointed out in our recent post “CEOs Pandered to Wall St. by Slashing Human Capital Investment Pre-COVID. Now They Whine That Slaves with Skills Won’t Return to the Plantation, Blame COVID,” firms are already struggling to fill positions. There is a shortage of reliable labor even in more unskilled service and retail sectors. Add mandatory jabs to the mix? Really?

Woke Google (140,000 potential jabbed submissives) and woke Facebook (59,000) will require U.S. employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus before returning to the company’s offices, the tech giants said on Wednesday. Others like Cisco are requiring some employees returning to the office to be jabbed.

Netflix, a company already struggling with producing new material, requires mandatory vaccination for actors who star in studio projects and for those who contact them at venues, Deadline reports, citing sources.

The woke Washington Post will require all employees to show that they are vaccinated against the coronavirus, the newspaper’s publisher said on Tuesday.

Woke CNN and MSNBC president Jeff Zucker told staff in a recent memo that full vaccination was required for a return to work.

“Covid-19 vaccines will be required to return to the office in the U.S.,” Zucker wrote.

Ditto at Fox News.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated said New York is obliged to introduce vaccinations or weekly testing to approximately 250,000 employees across the state.

California will require state employees and some health-care workers to show proof of Covid-19 or face mandatory weekly testing.

Others that have reopened offices, such as pharma firm Eli Lilly & Co and Citigroup, will require staff to wear masks again regardless of vaccination status. That is bound to piss off some employees enough to hurt morale — if not employee headcounts.

How about big woke firms like Amazon? So far they have demurred on mandatory jabs, and here’s why. Even before the coronavirus scamdemic, Amazon was losing 3% of its hourly employees each week, an incredibly high rate that means the e-commerce giant experiences 150% turnover a year, according to a New York Times report.

•Amazon’s strict monitoring of workers has stoked a culture of fear. Employees who work too slowly, or are idle for too long, risk being fired.

•Workers who had applied for leave during the pandemic were penalized for missing work, triggering mistaken job-abandonment notices and, in some cases, terminations.

•Black workers at an Amazon distribution center in New York City were almost 50% more likely to be fired for productivity, misconduct or absenteeism than their white peers.

Winter Watch Takeaway

Mandatory vaccination requirements are is already turning people out on the streets for large demonstrations, especially in Europe.

A highly disruptive shitstorm involving large-scale employee attrition is at hand, and right when when labor is scarce. One can only conclude (and hope) that woke companies will cut off their noses despite themselves. Of course, they will then require whodathunk bailouts and emergency funding,