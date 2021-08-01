Vikings coach Rick Dennison out after refusal to get COVID vaccine: report

By Paulina Dedaj | 23 July 2021

FOX NEWS — The Minnesota Vikings and assistant coach Rick Dennison have parted ways after he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, ESPN reported Friday.

His departure comes just one day after the NFL issued a memo coming down hard on unvaccinated players.

Dennison, who served as the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator since 2019, parted ways with the Vikings after choosing not to get vaccinated, making him the first coach to do so, according to the report .

A source told the outlet that Phil Rauscher, who currently serves as the assistant offensive line coach, will be taking over Dennison’s role. …

The NFL issued a memo to all 32 clubs on Thursday informing them that COVID outbreaks among unvaccinated players could result in the forfeiture of games and loss of play.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the memo that the league does not intend to add another week to accommodate games that need to be rescheduled because of COVID outbreaks. It further stated that outbreaks among unvaccinated players could result in forfeiture and loss of pay for both teams if the games are canceled. […]