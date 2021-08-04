Once Called a ‘Conspiracy Theory,’ CNN is Now Openly Promoting Vaccine Passports

27 July 2021

BIG LEAGUE POLITICS — Vaccine passports were once called a conspiracy theory, but they are now being openly promoted by the establishment, as a recent CNN segment demonstrates.

The White House has released propaganda claiming that red states are driving COVID-19 cases. CNN used this politically-motivated report produced by the Biden administration to bring on Dr. David De La Zerda to advocate for vaccine passports.

“If you choose not to get vaccinated, it’s up to you. But the rest of the society should not be affected by your decision,” said the foreign doctor who can barely speak English who clearly has no respect for America’s rich tradition of freedom.

The clip can be seen here:

Dr. David De La Zerda says Florida is the new epicenter for Covid-19 in the US and he supports a vaccine passport system. “If you choose not to get vaccinated, it’s up to you. But the rest of the society should not be affected by your decision,” he says. pic.twitter.com/xEvktl3RgU — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) July 26, 2021

