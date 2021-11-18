Adventures of a Deplorable in the Czech Republic

‘Who will be strong and stand with me?’ — ‘Les Miserables’

Starting next Monday, life gets increasingly “interesting” and challenging for the 40% still unjabbed in the Czech Republic — me included. The government is instituting what is called the “Bavarian lockdown model.” Us unwashed deplorables will not be allowed into public events nor can we use “services.” It’s unclear what the latter term even means.

They have also upped the ante so that Covid tests can no longer be used to enter and eat at restaurants and bars. The tests are not practical anyway, as they are only good for three days and cost about $45 a pop. You need a vaccine pass.

I had an interesting day on Tuesday as I went to a dental hygienist and was refused service. Dental offices are Class V services where extra precaution is needed. I have an important doctor’s appointment on Dec. 1, so we’ll see what happens at my medical clinic.

Next that day I decided to test some restaurants to see if they would serve me lunch. At my first stop, I visited a locale where I’m a regular. They know me. I was greeted at the door by one of the staff. He did the obligatory request for the pass.

When he realized I didn’t have one, his face literally contorted with anguish. I thought he was going to cry, turning me away. Czechs are not arrogant people. They aren’t as brainwashed. I rate them as rather kind and polite. It’s one of the reasons I like it here. In fact, I wonder how the police are going to behave with the tyranny ahead. It’s not like Australia, which has a different mentality. But apparently there’s a 3000-euro fine for serving the deplorables and for being a deplorable in an establishment.

As I left, he give the thumbs down to the tyrants. There is no way I can give such people shit for not serving me. I told him I understood. As a Deplorable, I’m going to have to eat some shit this winter during this occupation.

So I went to another establishment. It was mostly empty, which may now be the norm since 40% of business customers are MIA. There was no one at the door, so I slipped quickly into a seat near the entrance and the restroom. The waiter, who I didn’t know this time, brought the menu and I quickly ordered. He left and then came back to ask for the pass. I asked him straight up if I should leave. Once again, you could see the abject demoralization of the staff right in front of me.

He excused himself to speak with the manager who was back at the bar, which is visible from my seat. I approached them and proposed I dive into the can if anybody official looking came in. They effectively said, “fuck it, go for it,” and spouted off harsh words about the sistema.

Is this being repeated across the land? One of my friends told me her story of having to “eat fast while unvaccinated.” This is rapidly becoming a farce much worse than last winter when everybody was in lockdown and restricted.

And I predict the hardcore enforcers who do it without grace or with arrogance will lose half their business forever. This is going to be the people-skills test of a lifetime for the whole population. It really asks the impossible and is in complete violation of people’s nature and good will. And it is happening going right into the holiday season.

There is an unspecified fine for breaking the lockdown, although the rules are vague. Supposedly, you can leave home for something called “essential needs,” such as going for groceries or to the drug store. As a Deplorable I will need to figure this out and determine the loopholes.

Now, let’s look at the alleged numbers. At the same time, there was a one day record in alleged “Covid cases” of 22,479. This means 1,907,629 positive tests since the beginning of the scamdemic. That means about 19% of the population here has already had Covid and 60% has been double jabbed.

Here are the hospitalizations that the sistema is lathered up over. Notice the yellow lines labelled “druha davka.” That means double dosed. “Neockovani” means, of course, non-vaxxed. About half the hospitalizations are the double vaxxed — yet 60% of the people here in total have been double jammed. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to see the correlation coefficient that jabs may well put you in the hospital, not keep you out.

Thus, the reason the Crime Syndicate is now pushing boosters is as a response to the inefficiency of the first two. And how many jabbed in all locales are realizing this is a never-ending game whereby they, too, will be jettisoned along with the unwashed Deplorables?

Social campaign: Graffiti asks when the 36th shot is rolled out.

In fact, data from 100% jabbed Gibraltar confirms the near worthlessness of jabs. It’s worse than in more lightly jabbed regions.

And we have the case of Austria, which Czech Republic and probably Germany will emulate.

Cases in Austria are up 3,685% since vaccine passports started even with 80% of adults at least partially vaccinated and higher quality masks required, but the good news is that the lesson they’ve learned from this is to do more vaccine passports and masks pic.twitter.com/LTYLANlbFO — IM (@ianmSC) November 17, 2021

And here we have more dead and hospitalized in a 100% jabbed nursing home.

8 Dead, 80 Infected In Fully-Vaccinated Connecticut Nursing Home https://t.co/i2KnUVDWMp — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 17, 2021

Folks the harm data is in on these experimental jabs. As PT Barnum said there is a sucker born every minute.

You cant PRETEND you DONT KNOW how dangerous it is, before you choose to inject your children with this poison. pic.twitter.com/fNpm5sfBHX — Chris Sky🧱 (@chrissaccoccia1) November 17, 2021

Google search trends:

What’s going to happen in Czech Republic now? The weekend weather forecast is for pleasant sunny weather, so a mass protest shouldn’t be a surprise as the full restrictions are not yet in place. I may try and interview some local people on my Ipad at such events.

If there isn’t a strong protest and push back I will end my eight year residency here and make plans to leave.