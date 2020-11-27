News Ticker

Belgian Police Will Knock on Doors at Christmas to Enforce Coronavirus Rules

PHOTO: Oliver Darcy/Business Insider

By Chris Tomlinson | 24 November 2020

BREITBART — Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden has warned her fellow countrymen that police will knock on doors at Christmas if needed to enforce Wuhan coronavirus measures.

The Interior Minister stated that law enforcement would make sure to enforce the strict Wuhan coronavirus lockdown measures even on Christmas Day, saying that “If necessary, if there is a lot of noise, for example, the police will knock on doors.”

Verlinden added that police would not, however, be seeking to unlawfully enter people’s homes, saying, according to Le Soir: “Getting into homes is not a priority. The law doesn’t allow that either.” […]

