‘It’s A Mess’ – Shocking Image Reveals Baltimore Parking Garage Transformed into Make-Shift Morgue

By Tyler Durden | 11 February 2022

ZERO HEDGE — A wild story out of Baltimore says hundreds of bodies are piling up in a make-shift morgue in a parking garage.

Baltimore Banner’s first newsletter broke the story Thursday. It said, “more than 200 bodies are awaiting autopsies by doctors at Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the agency located in downtown Baltimore responsible for investigating deaths statewide.”

Baltimore Banner’s Tim Prudente, the lead reporter on the story, called the backlog of bodies awaiting the medical examiner “unprecedented.” He said the number of bodies at the make-shift morgue is “growing by the day and filling up the morgue refrigerators.”

“The backlog snowballed from 50 bodies awaiting autopsy in late December to 150 bodies in late January. State officials estimate the number will exceed 300 bodies this month. They blame office turnover and the coronavirus pandemic that’s kept employees sick at home. Staff shortages come amid increasing numbers of murders and drug overdoses, cases that require autopsies,” Prudente said.

Space in the parking garage of the old Social Security Administration building in the downtown area of Baltimore City appears to be filling up quickly. […]