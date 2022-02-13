Biden’s New DoE Hire is a Queer Activist Who Brags About ‘Puppy Play’ Gimp Kink

China and Russia are laughing.

By Paul Joseph Watson | 11 February 2022

SUMMIT NEWS — The Biden administration’s latest Department of Energy hire is a “queer activist” who brags about his “kink” of leading other gay men who are pretending to be dogs around on leashes before having sex with them.

We truly live in hell.

Sam Brinton was recently hired by the DoE as the Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition Deputy.

A Metro Weekly article contains some illuminating details about Brinton’s lifestyle as a handler in the “pup community.” And yes, it’s every bit as degenerate as you might think.

IN THE PUP COMMUNITY, handlers function the same way dog owners do, keeping a watchful eye on their charge and reining in the pups if needed. It’s the handlers who train the pups and teach them discipline, doling out rewards or punishments based on good or bad behavior. “Think of any bio-dog,” [Pup] Gryphn says. “You can train them. It’s this ‘go do this’ reward system, just like a bio-dog. So let’s say you’re playing fetch, you throw the ball, the pup picks it up, brings it back, and drops it at your feet. You’re going to reward him, whether it’s petting him or anything like that. […]