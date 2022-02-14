HENRY MAKOW: ‘Vagina Monologues’ — Jewish Communists Destroyed Valentine’s Day

13 February 2022

HENRY MAKOW — Remember Valentine’s Day? It’s Feb. 14.

After destroying Christmas, Masonic Jews moved on to the annual celebration of heterosexuality, Valentine’s Day.

The Vagina Monologues (1996) has been performed on Valentine’s Day thousands of times in 77 countries to draw attention to “violence against women” . How perfectly romantic.

The “play” itself is porn designed to induct sex-starved women into lesbianism.

Women use hand mirrors to inspect their genitals. Lesbian paedophilia is condoned.

Hyped as “a beautiful liberating experience … a celebration of women,” this Masonic Jewish agitprop has done more to vulgarize and degrade womanhood, than even PLAYBOY magazine.

Mankind has been inducted into the Illuminati (Cabalist) sex cult which is behind Judaism, Communism, Zionism, Liberalism, Socialism & Feminism. “Progressive” means progress to death.

Satanism is a sexual and material race-to-the-bottom. Feminism teaches women to reject family and serve the system instead.

First, Jews and Freemasons were initiated, and through them, humanity as a whole.

We are under relentless occult attack by Organized Judaism and Freemasonry. (Satanism) […]