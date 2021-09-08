By Marc Marshall | 8 April 2020
HYPNOMARC — Yes! You read that right – We are witnessing the greatest mass hypnosis of all time. Three weeks ago, I released a video on my vlog channel, Hypnosis Hangout, where I talked about the end of the world as we know it. That message was specifically directed at hypnotists as a wake-up call to start making changes to the way they do both stage and clinical hypnosis. What I missed at the time of that video were the signs of an event that even the best hypnotists in the world didn’t even see and are still missing.
In hypnosis, we know that the state of trance hypnosis is achieved in only one of two ways; either overload of the central nervous system, or fatigue of the nervous system. The current Covid19 crisis has created both of these conditions and as a result, it has caused the most suggestible state that a person could ever be in. Whether by design or accident, the result is the same, it is the transformation by the formation of this trance, that our futures are being shaped and we don’t see it or are so tranced out that we don’t care.
Please understand that I am not talking about conspiracy, although there will be many others that do. I am simply observing a phenomenon that I see every day in my work as a clinical hypnotist to help people change behaviors or my work on stage entertaining people by having them engage in a host of zany and fun skits. They hear what I am saying, they understand they are doing the things I ask and willingly do so. In both those situations, I am using my skills to bypass what is known as the critical faculty of the conscious or rational mind and move right to the subconscious mind. It is the subconscious mind that truly controls all of our behaviors and since this is now open to the continued suggestions by the constant messaging, people are being forever changed.
Thanks. Interesting that Marshall could see this 18 months ago – in the intervening time it seems we have become truly fatigue-hypnotised, and it is actually less easy for many to see it now. The result being that we have now competing psychotic states engaging in automatic behaviour patterns – blaming, deriding and polarisation.
[As a therapeutic approach, hypnotism seems to be (fairly obviously) operating along behavioural lines, rather than being insight-led – perhaps this allows them to understand those other, notorious, behavioural influencers who certainly believe that conformity of actions leads to conformity of minds – everything from grooming to explicit ritual religion to implicit ritual health practices such as masking, the distancing safety-dance, and lining up for a vaxx. ‘Where your body obeys, so follows your mind’.
And of course, ‘deprogramming’ is criminalised in the same way that 2A rights are annulled.
Fascinating]
“Indeed, it is becoming ever more obvious that it is not famine, not earthquakes, not microbes, not cancer but man himself who is man’s greatest danger to man, for the simple reason that there is no adequate protection against psychic epidemics, which are infinitely more devastating than the worst of natural catastrophes. “
Carl Jung – the Symbolic Life
That quote is featured in the first video on the following playlist (three videos) on mass psychosis. I absolutely disagree with a couple of ’illustrations’ made particularly in the first video but there are many fine quotes and references for further reading.
• The Manufacturing of a Mass Psychosis – The Academy of Ideas
Those and more are featured here in a six-part series by 21st Century Wire
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/08/07/the-mass-psychosis-and-the-demons-of-dostoevsky/
Note to self – post passages from Dostoevsky’s “The Grand Inquisitor” – Book 5, Chapter 5 of the Brothers Karamazov
“But we will gather the sheep once more and subject them to our will for ever. … “
