Trad Cat Knight’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Discuss Recent Behavioral Aspects of Deer-in-the-Headlights, American, Pajama People

‘Common sense is like deodorant. The people who need it most never use it.’ — Bill Murray

Russ meets up with Trad Cat Knight’s Eric Gajewski for their monthly half-hour survey of events. The focus of this show was on the willful blindness and frozen deer-in-the-headlights behaviors of the zombies and pajama people during the recent Hurricane Ida events.

The sistema (aka Crime Syndicate) has truly reduced the self-preservation mechanisms of much of the population to nearly nothing. The camps await. Yet, once again, it’s no longer a “conspiracy theory.”

They also discussed the sinister progression of the mandatory-jabs scam. Although the resistance to jabs overseas has scored victories, as U.S. jab deadlines approach, successful resistance appears minimal or hard to ascertain.

Finally, we discuss the obvious skullduggery, trickery and Crime Syndicate objectives around Afghanistan.