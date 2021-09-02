Northeast Flooding Combines with Pajama People Willful Blindness and Magical Thinking

There are a variety of potential disasters that people may encounter in life. For instance a hurricane such as Ida is one. Does one approach such a storm cautiously and take survival steps to stay out of it’s path, or does one willfully ignore it and end up without power and water in sweltering 90 degree heat and high humidity?
Although New Orleans proper was spared major flooding Ida has left more than a million people, including most residents of New Orleans, without electricity, and more than 300,000 without water. The outages may last for weeks.
In New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said roughly half the population evacuated ahead of Ida. The other half — 200,000 people — remained. The story is that many who stayed behind didn’t have two nickels to rub together to evacuate. Which begs the question, what percentage of the US is one paycheck away from zero financial resources?
The mucky mucks at the Federal Reserve, who bear considerable responsibility for this state of affairs tell us that 4 in 10 Americans couldn’t afford a $400 emergency. And that was back in 2019. And now the free ride hyper deficit spending from the scamdemic is coming to a screeching halt as enhanced unemployment ends on Sept. 5. This will impact roughly eight million all at once. The free rent regime of eviction moratoriums ends as well and impacts three million.
At the same time the Crime Syndicate is pushing mandatory jabs to stay on the job or have access to public spaces. How many people- including responders just go on strike is the question I have been asking. You wouldn’t be paranoid to assume all this combines into a monster shit-storm.
Shutdowns and Covid Tyranny: Rubber Meets the Road for Resistance
Willful blindness is best explained as trying not to notice what is happening in front of you. Willful blindness, also known as cognitive dissonance, is considered to be when a person is responsible for doing something they know is or could be problematic and choosing to do the opposite and pretending not to see it.
I call this the pajama people syndrome. These folks don’t want their positive perspective or magical thinking to be changed or challenged at all. Their brainwashed minds dislike confrontations. This leads to disregarding anything that does not agree with the assumptions already made.
This in turn almost guarantees great difficulties and suffering as this inverted society comes unfrayed.
If you thought the Ida magical thinking ended in Louisiana, think again. Last night Ida rolled into the Northeast with torrential rains. And it came through during nightfall. With the ample warning of arrival a thinking rational person would just hunker down for the night, get candles, extra water and flashlights with new batteries at the ready and stay put at home.
But you would be wrong as Ida dumped large amounts of rain that piled up on low lying roadways, streets, between buildings and in waterways. Let’s have a look at the willful blindness and magical thinking shall we. These are people who own or have access to automobiles- thus the standard bullshit excuse of “immobile homeless people” doesn’t apply. In fact I would bet that street people- who weren’t passed out- sought shelter when this hit. But not these yahoos. These are not parked cars, these are being driven in deep water.
First clip at 07:35 from the excellent disaster site Agenda Free TV below shows severe flooding in downtown Short Hills, New Jersey. Notice the rapid speed of the water.
Next at 8:22 from mentally addled Brooklyn we see a car floating in the water, as streams of other cars just plow on through like they are living in a cartoon world where cars are boats.
At 9:30 and 10:15 we see huge quantities of water filling the subway, Note people still hanging around. I guess trainwrecks are too fun to pass up.
11:55 – we see multiple cars stuck in water in Queens, NY. The person filming is on the bus begging the question- why are you even out moron?
13:50 Newark airport flooded out- fly much? Black swan event for insurance companies?
16:20- a classic showing more low IQ magical thinkers driving in high fast moving waters.
16:50- shows rain intensity which normally signals to brain the potential of hazard impending.
22:25- more social Darwinism as dude enters hip deep water to enter his car. This is what happens when you skip on basic education such as how electricity and water combine. Speaking of shit-storms keep in mind that sewers are backing up. Got your scamdemic mask on?
24:40- reporter tweets she came across thirteen cars submerged in roadways for failing to turn around.
42:00 New Jersey, people trapped underwater in cars.
Several more social Darwinism candidates on the street, note lights on in raging water.
We're hearing reports that crews are running out of resources to rescue people stuck in flood waters. People are continuing to drive into flood waters resulting in hundreds of water rescues. Please, unless you must travel, stay home tonight in you live in NJ or PA.
Made my point- this willful blindness behavior goes on and on for hours- have at it.
Next up rivers won’t crest until Thursday afternoon.
We have always referred to them as sum dum goyim, so what’s new.
YouTube agh!!!!!!!!!!!! Oh and by the way Google S*CKS AND IS EVIL!!!!!!!!!!!
Sorry, I still have not had my second cup of coffee yet and I am feeling a little agitated; Simple needs a fix! = )
What I had wanted to provide to Winter Watch was a combination of videos that were up on YT even 3 years ago; however, with all things for the “motherland” they have been purged. What I was looking for was the following:
Test footage from the 1950s showing McDonnell Douglas jets being utilized in “cloud seeding”
Test footage of a vastly improved technique being displayed by DOD in the 1960s
An older HAARP interview for the author (s) of Angel’s Don’t Play That HAARP
and
(Believe it or not) an old Infowars / Prison Planet / Alex Jones segment that aired for 3-4 days with one of the early scientists / pilots who helped develop weather weapons from the 1960s forward; it was actually a good piece of work in the older days of Jones’s media production (when he used to do more documentary types of projects).
What I found? Nothing! See Daddy Gov’s. little Frankenstein projects (YT, Alphabet, et al.) just keep (quietly) purging the back-end, while slipping in more videos that are mental filler or out right dangerous. I could probably hunt these down, but it would take time that I do not have today.
Please just know that old Simple, meant really well.
Instead I have to go for the low hanging fruit and will provide this one:
Still, Prince is not wrong here at all; in fact he is quite correct / and succinct. Kudos to Mr. Smiley for just taking a step back and let the man speak (Mr. Smiley could sometimes get excited by a guest and “jump the gun” in terms of responses).
Clouds are seeded with metal dust (a few different combinations can be used), then a elector-magnetic substation shoots a charge at the cloud formation, this move a storm front and viola (or roughly viola in a simple form). Now, this is different than the very crude program first used on the Koreans and then Vietnam and then Nicaragua (I think, if I recall correctly) which was a cloud seeding with a (may have been DuPont) based chemical that basically works like an acid rain product (still different from Agent Orange, which was chemical).
My point, many of these weather patterns are made to look natural, but are still our nation (whether the substation in Alaska or Brazil or anywhere else in the world – we shared the technology – thank the bankers and the last time I checked there were 9-12 spread in many nations of the world) mucking around with humanity in the cruelest of ways.
There are certain regions that they know full well they should not funk with and they do not; however, everything in between may be manipulated at will.
Have a good day everybody; actually, after the rains yesterday (heavy, but not as bad as NYC) we now have perfect weather. Basically sunny and 70 in the Mid-Atlantic, with a slight breeze.
Best,
SC
Forgot:
” …they should not funk with…”
Pun intended, with my compliments to Prince for broaching the topic all those years ago.
Read this one please,
and thanks so much for your quality comments always!
https://www.colby.edu/sts/06_fleming_pathological.pdf
about weather manipulation and whats possible.
Kati,
Will do, but since it is 23 pages, it may be a weekend activity based on time. Still one must wonder if James Roger Flemming is any relation to Ian Flemming and James Bond? If so we may need to ask several unrelated questions (kidding of course = )
Thanks for the link.
Best,
SC
How very topical! – Thanks – I am – to revert to the CIA-Lexicon – at Ground Zero. Planning a 100+ mile drive today after assessing safety from on line and personal sources. (A very similar event at just about the same time happened 52 years ago just before the Woodstock (NY) Festival – same torrential rain, same flooding – “North Plainfield” etc).
I am in a rush (as SC often seems to be) – so will just add this query:
How many drivers shown in the above videos driving through and into flooded roadways were wearing face masks? The answer is almost certainly not zero (from my daily observations); many of those who were not, had face masks within easy reach in the vehicle.
Discuss.
Based on the water, some of the masks could have been too heavy to get on:
Best,
SC
Postscript: I meant to also sate that I will keep a good thought that your trip proceeds well.
Best,
SC
Just the psychos piling it on… Back in 2005 Katrina flooded out NOLA but not this time; instead, Houma got blown away so to speak as Ida plowed through the I-55/I-12 corridor where loved ones live…cute, geos, cute. Just as northern Cali and southern Oregon get fried. Just as NYC and the northeast (used to nor’easters, BTW…no excuses folks) get hammered and rains coming too little too late in the midwest where too late for crops… Meanwhile, far west Texas is getting more rain in three months than we’ve had in likely three years… well, enjoy it wildlife and flora, because in a year or so the psychos will be destroying this part of the earth (even though several of these psychos own ranches and land out here….Pyschos? Just ask Justice Scalia…oh wait… If dead judges could talk….)