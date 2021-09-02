Northeast Flooding Combines with Pajama People Willful Blindness and Magical Thinking

There are a variety of potential disasters that people may encounter in life. For instance a hurricane such as Ida is one. Does one approach such a storm cautiously and take survival steps to stay out of it’s path, or does one willfully ignore it and end up without power and water in sweltering 90 degree heat and high humidity?

Although New Orleans proper was spared major flooding Ida has left more than a million people, including most residents of New Orleans, without electricity, and more than 300,000 without water. The outages may last for weeks.

In New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said roughly half the population evacuated ahead of Ida. The other half — 200,000 people — remained. The story is that many who stayed behind didn’t have two nickels to rub together to evacuate. Which begs the question, what percentage of the US is one paycheck away from zero financial resources?

The mucky mucks at the Federal Reserve, who bear considerable responsibility for this state of affairs tell us that 4 in 10 Americans couldn’t afford a $400 emergency. And that was back in 2019. And now the free ride hyper deficit spending from the scamdemic is coming to a screeching halt as enhanced unemployment ends on Sept. 5. This will impact roughly eight million all at once. The free rent regime of eviction moratoriums ends as well and impacts three million.

At the same time the Crime Syndicate is pushing mandatory jabs to stay on the job or have access to public spaces. How many people- including responders just go on strike is the question I have been asking. You wouldn’t be paranoid to assume all this combines into a monster shit-storm.

Shutdowns and Covid Tyranny: Rubber Meets the Road for Resistance

Willful blindness is best explained as trying not to notice what is happening in front of you. Willful blindness, also known as cognitive dissonance, is considered to be when a person is responsible for doing something they know is or could be problematic and choosing to do the opposite and pretending not to see it.

I call this the pajama people syndrome. These folks don’t want their positive perspective or magical thinking to be changed or challenged at all. Their brainwashed minds dislike confrontations. This leads to disregarding anything that does not agree with the assumptions already made.

This in turn almost guarantees great difficulties and suffering as this inverted society comes unfrayed.

If you thought the Ida magical thinking ended in Louisiana, think again. Last night Ida rolled into the Northeast with torrential rains. And it came through during nightfall. With the ample warning of arrival a thinking rational person would just hunker down for the night, get candles, extra water and flashlights with new batteries at the ready and stay put at home.

But you would be wrong as Ida dumped large amounts of rain that piled up on low lying roadways, streets, between buildings and in waterways. Let’s have a look at the willful blindness and magical thinking shall we. These are people who own or have access to automobiles- thus the standard bullshit excuse of “immobile homeless people” doesn’t apply. In fact I would bet that street people- who weren’t passed out- sought shelter when this hit. But not these yahoos. These are not parked cars, these are being driven in deep water.

First clip at 07:35 from the excellent disaster site Agenda Free TV below shows severe flooding in downtown Short Hills, New Jersey. Notice the rapid speed of the water.

Next at 8:22 from mentally addled Brooklyn we see a car floating in the water, as streams of other cars just plow on through like they are living in a cartoon world where cars are boats.

At 9:30 and 10:15 we see huge quantities of water filling the subway, Note people still hanging around. I guess trainwrecks are too fun to pass up.

11:55 – we see multiple cars stuck in water in Queens, NY. The person filming is on the bus begging the question- why are you even out moron?

13:50 Newark airport flooded out- fly much? Black swan event for insurance companies?

16:20- a classic showing more low IQ magical thinkers driving in high fast moving waters.

16:50- shows rain intensity which normally signals to brain the potential of hazard impending.

22:25- more social Darwinism as dude enters hip deep water to enter his car. This is what happens when you skip on basic education such as how electricity and water combine. Speaking of shit-storms keep in mind that sewers are backing up. Got your scamdemic mask on?

24:40- reporter tweets she came across thirteen cars submerged in roadways for failing to turn around.

42:00 New Jersey, people trapped underwater in cars.

Several more social Darwinism candidates on the street, note lights on in raging water.

We’re hearing reports that crews are running out of resources to rescue people stuck in flood waters. People are continuing to drive into flood waters resulting in hundreds of water rescues. Please, unless you must travel, stay home tonight in you live in NJ or PA. #PAwx #NJwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 2, 2021

Made my point- this willful blindness behavior goes on and on for hours- have at it.

Next up rivers won’t crest until Thursday afternoon.