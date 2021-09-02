New Orleans Mayor Orders Citywide Curfew To Prevent Mass Looting

By Tyler Durden | 31 August 2021

ZERO HEDGE — Update (1856ET): New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson held a press conference Tuesday afternoon at City Hall regarding a citywide curfew to deter mass looting and an update on the power situation.

Cantrell told reporters, effective immediately (8 pm local time), a citywide curfew will be enforced until 6 am Wednesday. New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has deployed an anti-looting task force with National Guard members to protect business districts.

Several accounts on social media show people looting businesses after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city and surrounding areas in Southeast Louisiana. PowerOutage.US reports more than a million people are still without power in the state. […]