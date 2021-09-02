No Longer A Conspiracy Theory: Australia Builds More Quarantine Camps

The move has been slammed across social media, particularly by non-Australians, who have likened the facilities to concentration camps and gulags.

27 August 2021

CALDRON POOL — The Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Thursday the state government’s plans to build a quarantine camp describing it as a “no-brainer.”

Palaszczuk made the announcement in a post on social media, saying the 1000-bed facility will be used to combat the “dangerous Delta variant.”

“A dedicated regional quarantine facility will be built at Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba. As we contend with the dangerous Delta variant, we need fit-for-purpose quarantine facilities,” she said in a post on Twitter.

Adding, “Australia needs regional quarantine facilities to keep us safe. It’s a no-brainer.”

The Premier said quarantine camps are the “answer” to opening up the state again, as they will help ease pressure on the current hotel quarantine system.

“As soon as a regional quarantine facility is built, we are ready to put it to use,” she said. […]