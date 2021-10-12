Ted Cruz blames ‘illegal vaccine mandate’ after Southwest cancelled almost 2,000 flights over the weekend leaving thousands of passengers stranded: Airline blames weather and air traffic control issues

Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter to blame President Joe Biden for mass cancellations of flights over weekend

By Charlotte Mitchell and Michelle Thompson | 10 October 2021

DAILY MAIL — Senator Ted Cruz has blamed what he called an ‘illegal vaccine mandate’ for mass flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines, which left thousands of passengers stranded over the weekend.

Cruz took to Twitter on Sunday to share an article on the nearly 2,000 cancellations by the airline, writing: ‘Joe Biden’s illegal mask mandate at work!

‘Suddenly, we’re short on pilots & air traffic controllers.’

Cruz’s comments came amid speculation regarding the cause of the mass cancellations, with a pilot’s union blaming a ‘poorly run operation’ while the airline pointed to bad weather and staff being off after getting vaccinated.

The cancellations came two days after the firm’s pilots’ union asked a court to block a COVID vaccine mandate, sparking rumors that a pilot walk-out had been to blame for the cancellations.

Rumors have swirled on social and traditional media that pilots may have walked out over the mandate.

The Dallas-based carrier cancelled more than 1,000 flights on Sunday and 808 on Saturday – equivalent to 27 per cent of its entire schedule for the day – over the holiday weekend.

By comparison, on Sunday, American Airlines cancelled two per cent of its flights while Spirit Airlines axed two per cent of theirs, according to FlightAware.

The president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association told News4Jax that the delays were due to staffing and a ‘poorly run operation.’

Meanwhile, Southwest blamed a combination of inclement weather and staffing shortages at Jacksonville Air Traffic Control Center in Florida for the disruption. […]