New Superman revealed to be bisexual, global activist in DC comics

By Alex Mitchell | 11 October 2021

NEW YORK POST — It’s a brand new day for the man of steel.

Continuing a recent trend of comic book characters coming out as LGBTQ, Superman is now confirmed to be bisexual and on the fight for global social issues, according to the DC team behind the character, who spoke to IGN.

This news is not for the traditional iteration of Clark Kent, but instead his 17-year-old son, Jon, who has taken up his father’s mantle.

“It is a pretty big deal doing it with Jon Kent as Superman … I hope this kind of thing will not be seen as a big deal in the future,” artist John Timms told IGN.

“It will be interesting to see him not only trying to find himself as a person but a global superhero in the complex atmosphere of modern life.”

That modern life — one where Jon has entered into a relationship with young “hacktivist” reporter Jay Nakamura in “Superman: Son of Kal-El” — will also be addressing the world’s societal problems along with intergalactic threats, according to writer Tom Taylor. […]