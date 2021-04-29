Yet another Mysterious Neurological Disease. Where are the Harma Dot Connectors?

Before getting into this issue, I am going to quickly dispense with the standard fallacious arguments that are appearing around this as well as other topics. There are at least two side to debates involving vaccines — one being the benefits of vaccines. I predict someone professing to be in a medical profession (a fallacious appeal to authority) will arrive here in an outraged tone stating that such debate condemns millions of children to a raft of childhood afflictions and illness. So let’s just acknowledge that there are risks to not vaxxing, too.
But I am discussing the downside or liabilities of vaxxing practices. That’s not the same as being a no-vaxxer. This is a controversial issue that should be discussed without resorting to fallacious arguments and tactics.
I see vaccines — especially when 50 injections with 69 doses are now recommended — to be like Russian roulette. Fifty injections is a racket. Mass vaccinations for a relatively treatable minor illness for the vast majority is a racket. There also seems to be a wide variation in human tolerance and reactions to vaccines generally- yet the product is mass produced as one size fits all.
I also see a cover up. And I also hold that Big (p)Harma hacks are doing the benefit-liability analysis and calculations on vaccines. So before you go off on straw-man distractions, that’s what I am discussing here. The dialectic of no vax versus carte blanche vaxxing is false.
A case in point is the arrival of a new polio-like neurological affliction called Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM). AFM is inflammation of the spinal cord and generally presents with unique clinical and MRI features that are not typical of classical transverse myelitis. The predominant presentation is weakness that may affect the limbs, face, oral or eye muscle. Weakness varies greatly, ranging from subtle to very severe. AFM may result in total paralysis, partial paralysis or weakness of just one limb.
The average age of those stricken is 4 years old. Over 90% of cases overall are in children or adolescents under the age of 18.
The medical establishment has identified enterovirus (EV-D68) as the suspect in many of these cases; however, it has not been definitively proven that it is this particular virus that has caused the paralysis. If EV68 probably was the infectious agent that caused the outbreak of acute flaccid myelitis, a vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) — a very rare virus caused by the mutation or recombination of the attenuated viruses used in the oral polio vaccine (OPV) — cannot be ruled out. The original report stating the cause is unknown has been scrubbed from the website of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
In general, this is the virus narrative being pushed by the Harma establishment. Are they pushing a virus phantom to hide poisoning? Inquiring minds would like to know: its been six years and you still don’t know?
“It could be one of the viruses we’ve detected, or it could a virus we haven’t detected, or it could be that [viruses are] kicking off another process” — such as an autoimmune disease or response — “that is triggering AFM,” Messonnier added
An empirical physician such as the great but much maligned Dr.Ignaz Semmelweiss would ask some obvious questions, such as “how is that a ‘virus’ shows up in force in August and September, and just every other year (2014-2016-2018)? Does it have anything to do with vaccines? Vaccine scheduling? And why are so very few adults afflicted?
I would propose three main factors are in play:
- Injectable aluminum is a known neuro-toxin [see “The Medical Mafia’s Reckless Use of Aluminum as a Method of Debilitating the Population“].
-
Failure to investigate dirty or micro-contaminated vaccines.
-
Failure to acknowledge the ramifications of scheduling and seasonal appearance of this neurological response is called Semmelweis Reflex [see “The Semmelweis Reflex, Winter’s Razor and the Incredible Failure to Sanitize Quackery of 19th Century Medicine“].
Injectable aluminum could be the primary culprit and is a highly problematic heavy metal to put into the brain and nervous system; but, if so, why haven’t there been outbreaks prior to 2014? I am going with No. 2 above as the primary cause. Something dirty is in the formulations of the newer vaccines being foisted on little children.
And today we are seeing mass experimental injections and negative reactions for Covid-19 based on rushed production from a number of sources. Just how micro-contaminated are these Operation Warp Speed lots and jabs, or at least some of them?
WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have found serious flaws at the Baltimore plant that had to throw out up to 15 million possibly contaminated doses of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine — casting doubt on further production in the United States of a vaccine that the government once viewed as essential in fighting the pandemic.
The regulators for the Food and Drug Administration said that the company manufacturing the vaccine, Emergent BioSolutions, may have contaminated additional doses at the plant. They said the company failed to fully investigate the contamination, while also finding fault with the plant’s disinfection practices, size and design, handling of raw materials and training of workers.
Dirty Vaccines — as if Injectable Aluminum Isn’t Bad Enough
If the courageous Dr.Ignaz Semmelweiss were on hand, he would probably look at vaccine lot numbers, dates given and reactions of every afflicted child. I strongly suspect that this has not been done. And, if it hasn’t been done, that points to the standard empty-suit, vested-interest, criminal-negligence and gross malevolence.
A recent study done by two Italian scientists showed 43 out of 44 vaccines tested were contaminated with metals, red cells of unknown origin, material described as “burnt waste” and other contaminants. These are in addition to the known neuro-toxin aluminum that is on the label.
The study, published in the International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination by researchers of the National Council of Research of Italy, say their results showed the presence of particulate matter composed of inorganic elements in vaccine samples” not declared in the products’ ingredients lists.
Lead particles were found in the cervical cancer vaccines — Gardasil and Cervarix, for example — and in the seasonal flu vaccine Aggripal manufactured by Novartis, as well as in the Meningetec vaccine meant to protect against meningitis C. Samples of an infant vaccine called Infarix Hexa (against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and haemophilus influenzae type B) manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline was found to contain stainless steel, tungsten and a gold-zinc aggregate. Other metal contaminants included platinum, silver, bismuth, iron and chromium.
Additionally, food allergies in kids are on the rise from all the vaccines. They are loading it with more animal DNA. Ingredients like bovine fetus and red monkey kidney cells are used. Surely, even pro-vaxx’ers must have questions about injecting animal DNA into humans.
Read “Western Populations Continue to Be Vaccinated for Illnesses That No Longer Exist in Western Countries”
Recommended educational video on this issue: “The Truth About Vaccines Docu-series”
Suspicious and tragic — the CDC recommends 4 (!) doses of ‘inactivated poliovirus’ (IPV) by around 4 or 5 y/o (link) — and most people know that in many cases the poliovirus is not ‘inactivated’ enough, resulting in polio in the vaccinated person or those with intimate contact (via shedding).
Here’s an article saying EV-D68 causes AMF — Polio-like acute flaccid myelitis – research points to a virus, not vaccines
It contains this infantile statement:
Second, polio was ruled out. This was not polio. These diseases are unrelated to polio. And the polio vaccine had nothing to do with it (given that 2 out of 23 people were unvaccinated, making the risk of AFM technically higher for unvaccinated individuals than vaccinated ones based on this limited sample).
Nothing cited ‘rules out’ IPV as the cause of AMF, which is seemingly ‘related’ to polio in that both affect the nervous system — and did the 2 who were not vaccinated for polio have intimate contact with someone who was vaccinated?
Unjustified blanket claims and shoddy reasoning is very common in pro-vaccine articles.
It really is remarkable how perceptions differ from person to person. I have a nephew who, in his thirties, had a daughter with his wife. Both of them worked full-time so my sister baby-sat for them Monday thru Friday. When his daughter was about two-years old she received the MMR vaccine and within 24 hours she was autistic.
My sister was emphatic that it was the MMR vaccine that caused it. However, for years after, my nephew and his wife insisted that they didn’t believe it and that they would trust the ‘PROFESSIONALS’…..
Professional baby killers !
The one and only purpose of childhood vaccinations is to cause neurological damage, gastrointestinal damage and death.
PERIOD !
Never expose big Harma…
Good on Dr Judy Mikovitis, courageous woman. Dr Nancy Banks and Dr Jennifer Daniels are two other MDs who have exposed the FRAUD that is the medical/pharmaceutical industry.
Highwire with Del BigTree had an interview with a mom last week who runs a support group for these kids and she said that unvaccinated children are also being affected. It would be interesting to see a breakdown of the actual data, though. But apparently no one is keeping good record of these families at all, which is just ridiculous. As Del said…. Isn’t this the whole point of the CDC?! Yet they can’t even keep track of 500 cases of AFM over the past 4 years and are quoting totally inaccurate info to the media regarding deaths associated with AFM.
Many years ago my grandmother knew a woman doctor/vaccine researcher who lived down the hall from her. (as an aside, the woman had no social skills what so ever). We all went out for dinner. She told us she had been in China in the mid 80’s and smuggled out vaccines and brought them back to the CDC for analysis. She said more than 90% were dirty. At this point she was in her 80’s and refused to allow any vaccines into her body unless she knew its source of origin. Often times the administrating attendant did not have that information. If it came from China, she always refused it. She strongly promoted a no vaccination policy, unless the chances of a near fatal illness was a large possibility, as with pneumonia or influenza, in an older person.
When it comes to vaccines, one would do well get advice from anyone other than their AMA trained monkey’s.
“Dr. Tenpenny, in her own words: To date, I have logged well over 20,000 hours of personal time researching to expose this 200-year mistake. I have collected more than 5,000 mainstream articles into my subscription website, the Vaccine Research Library. These articles, and more, lay bare the travesty, greed, conflicts of interest and sordid politics behind vaccination.
I look forward the day when parents stop poisoning their children because they blindly follow the advice of an under-informed “authority figure” in a white coat. The day is approaching, through the efforts of many, when adults will be more fearful of what is coming through that needle and the potential consequences of a life time of poor health and medical travesties than they are of a fever, a rash, a cough and diarrhea — the core symptoms of childhood diseases.
The ultimate truth is this: Health is an inside out phenomenon. Take care of your body and it will serve you well. Health simply cannot come thru a syringe filled with chemicals, sold to parents through the false premise of “protection.” Thank you.”
Please take the time to research before you let them stick that needle in your arm.
