Yet another Mysterious Neurological Disease. Where are the Harma Dot Connectors?

Before getting into this issue, I am going to quickly dispense with the standard fallacious arguments that are appearing around this as well as other topics. There are at least two side to debates involving vaccines — one being the benefits of vaccines. I predict someone professing to be in a medical profession (a fallacious appeal to authority) will arrive here in an outraged tone stating that such debate condemns millions of children to a raft of childhood afflictions and illness. So let’s just acknowledge that there are risks to not vaxxing, too.

But I am discussing the downside or liabilities of vaxxing practices. That’s not the same as being a no-vaxxer. This is a controversial issue that should be discussed without resorting to fallacious arguments and tactics.

I see vaccines — especially when 50 injections with 69 doses are now recommended — to be like Russian roulette. Fifty injections is a racket. Mass vaccinations for a relatively treatable minor illness for the vast majority is a racket. There also seems to be a wide variation in human tolerance and reactions to vaccines generally- yet the product is mass produced as one size fits all.



I also see a cover up. And I also hold that Big (p)Harma hacks are doing the benefit-liability analysis and calculations on vaccines. So before you go off on straw-man distractions, that’s what I am discussing here. The dialectic of no vax versus carte blanche vaxxing is false.

A case in point is the arrival of a new polio-like neurological affliction called Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM). AFM is inflammation of the spinal cord and generally presents with unique clinical and MRI features that are not typical of classical transverse myelitis. The predominant presentation is weakness that may affect the limbs, face, oral or eye muscle. Weakness varies greatly, ranging from subtle to very severe. AFM may result in total paralysis, partial paralysis or weakness of just one limb.

The average age of those stricken is 4 years old. Over 90% of cases overall are in children or adolescents under the age of 18.

The medical establishment has identified enterovirus (EV-D68) as the suspect in many of these cases; however, it has not been definitively proven that it is this particular virus that has caused the paralysis. If EV68 probably was the infectious agent that caused the outbreak of acute flaccid myelitis, a vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) — a very rare virus caused by the mutation or recombination of the attenuated viruses used in the oral polio vaccine (OPV) — cannot be ruled out. The original report stating the cause is unknown has been scrubbed from the website of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In general, this is the virus narrative being pushed by the Harma establishment. Are they pushing a virus phantom to hide poisoning? Inquiring minds would like to know: its been six years and you still don’t know?

“It could be one of the viruses we’ve detected, or it could a virus we haven’t detected, or it could be that [viruses are] kicking off another process” — such as an autoimmune disease or response — “that is triggering AFM,” Messonnier added

An empirical physician such as the great but much maligned Dr.Ignaz Semmelweiss would ask some obvious questions, such as “how is that a ‘virus’ shows up in force in August and September, and just every other year (2014-2016-2018)? Does it have anything to do with vaccines? Vaccine scheduling? And why are so very few adults afflicted?

I would propose three main factors are in play:

Injectable aluminum could be the primary culprit and is a highly problematic heavy metal to put into the brain and nervous system; but, if so, why haven’t there been outbreaks prior to 2014? I am going with No. 2 above as the primary cause. Something dirty is in the formulations of the newer vaccines being foisted on little children.

And today we are seeing mass experimental injections and negative reactions for Covid-19 based on rushed production from a number of sources. Just how micro-contaminated are these Operation Warp Speed lots and jabs, or at least some of them?

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have found serious flaws at the Baltimore plant that had to throw out up to 15 million possibly contaminated doses of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine — casting doubt on further production in the United States of a vaccine that the government once viewed as essential in fighting the pandemic. The regulators for the Food and Drug Administration said that the company manufacturing the vaccine, Emergent BioSolutions, may have contaminated additional doses at the plant. They said the company failed to fully investigate the contamination, while also finding fault with the plant’s disinfection practices, size and design, handling of raw materials and training of workers.

For further reading:

Dirty Vaccines — as if Injectable Aluminum Isn’t Bad Enough

If the courageous Dr.Ignaz Semmelweiss were on hand, he would probably look at vaccine lot numbers, dates given and reactions of every afflicted child. I strongly suspect that this has not been done. And, if it hasn’t been done, that points to the standard empty-suit, vested-interest, criminal-negligence and gross malevolence.

A recent study done by two Italian scientists showed 43 out of 44 vaccines tested were contaminated with metals, red cells of unknown origin, material described as “burnt waste” and other contaminants. These are in addition to the known neuro-toxin aluminum that is on the label.

The study, published in the International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination by researchers of the National Council of Research of Italy, say their results showed the presence of particulate matter composed of inorganic elements in vaccine samples” not declared in the products’ ingredients lists.

Lead particles were found in the cervical cancer vaccines — Gardasil and Cervarix, for example — and in the seasonal flu vaccine Aggripal manufactured by Novartis, as well as in the Meningetec vaccine meant to protect against meningitis C. Samples of an infant vaccine called Infarix Hexa (against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and haemophilus influenzae type B) manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline was found to contain stainless steel, tungsten and a gold-zinc aggregate. Other metal contaminants included platinum, silver, bismuth, iron and chromium.

Additionally, food allergies in kids are on the rise from all the vaccines. They are loading it with more animal DNA. Ingredients like bovine fetus and red monkey kidney cells are used. Surely, even pro-vaxx’ers must have questions about injecting animal DNA into humans.

Recommended educational video on this issue: “The Truth About Vaccines Docu-series”