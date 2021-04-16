US Calls for Pause on J&J COVID Vaccine Due to Deadly Blood Clots

By Tyler Durden | 13 April 2021

ZERO HEDGE — Update (1010ET): The health officials who spoke on today’s call started by reiterating details about the decision to halt the J&J shared with the press earlier. Officials said they would update doctors with new vaccine “fact sheets” designated certain medications that could be associated with higher risks of blood clots.

After they said they were only seeing symptoms in patients who received the JNJ vaccine, the first question from the press (asked by an FT reporter) was: what about AstraZeneca? In Europe, governments have been imposing age limits on who can receive the AstraZeneca jab for similar reasons.

Officials responded by brushing the AZ question aside, before saying they hoped the halt would last for only a few days. Pressed about what’s causing the clots, doctors said that an extremely rare immune response triggers the blood clots by sending signals in patients’ blood to clot. While they said they hadn’t seen complications with other vaccines, Dr. Marks said the US believes the problem in the JNJ and AZ vaccines is “related” to the adenovirus platform, though he didn’t offer much in the way of details. […]