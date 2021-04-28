Hunter Biden the PROFESSOR: President’s son will guest teach a class on ‘fake news’ at Tulane University this fall for students interested in ‘media polarization

Hunter Biden is guest teaching a class on fake news at Tulane University this fall

The 10-week course is titled Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts

Hunter is one of the 10 mostly left-wing political and media personalities who will guest speak throughout the course

By Katelyn Caralle | 28 April 2021

DAILY MAIL — Hunter Biden is helping teach a class on fake news at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana this fall.

The course titled ‘Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts’ will include several guest speakers throughout its 10 weeks, including the president’s son.

The course description, according to a copy of the syllabus obtained by DailyMail.com, says: ‘America’s rapidly advancing partisan divide is fueled substantially by the growing political polarization increasingly evident in our news media.’

‘This course will explore the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news, and the economics of the news business impact public policymaking in Washington, D.C,’ it continues.

Hunter, 51, is a Yale-educated lawyer and has never, in any capacities, worked as a journalist, reporter or in the media world. […]