A land without faces

By Austin Ruse | 22 March 2021

CRISIS MAGAZINE — At least some of the country was riveted by the images of an autistic boy writhing on the floor of an airport after he had been kicked off a flight for not masking. I say “at least some” because a large cohort of Americans couldn’t care less about his discomfort. They are the Maskers. And God help you if you stand in their way or even criticize their new faith.

Conservative apostate Bill Kristol snarked on MSNBC that “mask refusers appeal to liberty” but that the only argument against masking in COVID-19-time is “nihilism.”

Columnist Peter Wehner chimed in that there are “cost/benefits” to reopening the economy, but there are no arguments — “none” — against wearing a mask. He says taking off the Mask is nothing more than “a lethal form of virtue signaling.” Lethal.

Well, here’s a reason. Putting aside extreme cases like the autistic boy, we are humans, and we have faces, and this is one of the primary ways we communicate with each other, with our loved ones, friends, even strangers. We are people of faces. Take faces away and the damage done to human interaction, to human relationships, because we cover our faces is incalculable. […]