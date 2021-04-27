Death Rates Skyrocket In Israel Following Pfizer Experimental COVID ‘Vaccines’

‘This is a new Holocaust.’ – Haim Yativ and Dr. Seligmann
By Brian Shilhavy | 2 March 2021
HUMANS ARE FREE — We have previously reported how Israel rapidly vaccinated the highest percentage of their population with experimental COVID vaccines after the Israeli government struck a bargain with Pfizer to secure millions of doses of their mRNA COVID vaccines.
Vera Sharav wrote:
“It is astonishing that the government of Israel entrusted the health of the people to Pfizer; by entering into a secret contract that enrolled the Israeli population to become research subjects, without their knowledge or consent.”
To date, Israel has vaccinated over 53% of their population, twice the percentage of the next closest nation, Britain, with 26.9%.
The “official news” published by the corporate media claiming that the vaccines have been effective in reducing rates of COVID in Israel has been scrutinized and examined by Aix-Marseille University Faculty of Medicine Emerging Infectious and Tropical Diseases Unit’s Dr. Hervé Seligmann and engineer Haim Yativ, who published their results on a discussion forum website called “Nakim.” […]
THESE VACCINATIONS HAVE DEMOLISHED THE INSTITUTION OF MARRIAGE, LET ME TELL YOU HOW: (1) ONE VACCINATED SPOUSE WILL BE THE ENEMY OF THE OTHER SPOUSE FOR NOT VACCINATING, AND (2) PEOPLE WHO ARE SINGLE AND HAVE NOT BEEN VACCINATED, WILL NEED A PROSPECT WHO HAS NOT BEEN VACCINATED. I DO NOT ALTOGETHER RECOMMEND DATING SITES, BUT WE N–O–W NEED DATING PLACES OF ALL AGES FOR THOSE OF US WHO HAVE NOT BEEN VACCINATED. ANYONE PICKING UP ON THIS MAY WANT TO GO FOR IT, AND HELP OTHER BELIEVERS. MEANWHILE ANYONE MAY WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS BLOG??? — NO IT IS NOT MINE:
https://conspiracyoz.com/2021/04/28/bill-gates-says-no-to-sharing-vaccine-formulas-with-global-poor-to-end-pandemic/