LiveLeak Bites The Digital Dust

By Tyler Durden | 5 May 2021

ZERO HEDGE — Popular British video sharing website “LiveLeak,” known for footage of war, politics, and many other world events usually censored on other video websites, like YouTube, was dissolved on Wednesday.

LiveLeak was founded in 2006 and was launched into the spotlight in 2007 after the unauthorized filming and execution of Saddam Hussein were posted on the site.

LiveLeak was again in the spotlight in March 2008, hosting the anti-Quran film Fitna made by Dutch politician Geert Wilders. LiveLeak was known for its non-biased approach to violent content, cherishing freedom of speech within the site rules.

In 2014, LiveLeak shared an Islamic State terrorist video depicting the beheading of US journalist James Foley. While YouTube and Facebook quickly deleted the footage, LiveLeak kept hosting the video.

In a move to curb free speech, Australian telecom Telstra denied millions of Australians access to LiveLeak (and even us) in 2019 as a response to the video of the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand spreading. […]