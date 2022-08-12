Lying is Their Most Powerful Weapon

Weaponized Cognitive Dissonance

Cognitive dissonance takes place

when the official state and mass media narrative

is constantly contradicted by the evidence.

The solution for most people

is to ignore the evidence.

We need to ignore theofficial narrative instead.

They are “gaslighting” us – tricking people

into adopting self-destructive behavior like taking a

toxic “vaccine” or enlisting to fight in a war.

By Henry Makow PhD | 8 August 2022

HENRY MAKOW — In the first chapter, the author of The Protocols of Zion says “our countersign is force and make-believe.”

Make-believe = gaslighting.

Even the Protocols are subject to gaslighting. Wikipedia writes , “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion is a fabricated antisemitic text purporting to describe a Jewish plan for global domination.”

Typically the official narrative contradicts the evidence. The Cabalist Jewish plan for world domination is reaching fruition but if we are not allowed to notice, obviously we cannot resist it.

Believe what we tell you, not what you see.

No planes hit the Twin Towers or Pentagon. They were demolished like WT7.

“We are your friends,” the driver of the Mossad white van told the cops on 9-11.

9-11 served to justify a series of trillion dollar wars.

Other golden moments in gaslighting include, the Two World Wars, the Cold War, the assassinations of JFK and RFK and the Bay of Tonkin incident.

Most of history is gaslighting to conceal the gradual Masonic Jewish (Satanist) enslavement of humanity. […]