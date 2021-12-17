Israel Leads 10 Country Simulation of Major Cyber Attack on Global Financial System

By Arjun Walia | 13 December 2021

THE PULSE — A simulation took place on December 9th 2021 in Israel. It was about a major cyber security attack on global financial systems. The simulation took place with 9 other countries, the World Bank, as well as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem.

The exercise simulated several scenarios, including sensitive data surfacing on the dark web alongside fake news, leading to global financial chaos.

Have we seen this before? Israel recently announced that they were on the verge of a state of emergency due to the emergence of the COVID Omicron variant. This announcement came just two week after Israel held the world’s first war games exercise preparing for the possible emergence of a deadly variant of the COVID virus named “Omega.”

Just two months before China reported a mysterious pneumonia outbreak in the city of Wuhan, which marked the beginning of COVID-19, government officials and business leaders met in New York to simulate a novel coronavirus emergence in Brazil that killed 65 million within 18 months. The event was called ‘Event 201’ and was put on by Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, along with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. […]