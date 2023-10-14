Glaring Anomalies in the 1995 Assassination of Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin

Officially, Israeli prime minster Yitzhak Rabin’s murder was a cut-and-dry affair. On Nov. 4, 1995, Rabin was assassinated while leaving a peace rally by Yigal Amir, a radical right-wing Orthodox Jew who opposed the signing of the Oslo Accords.
Photographic evidence of the event was strangely missing. Poor-quality, grainy video footage then emerged 45 days later, filmed by amateur cameraman Ronnie Kempler from a nearby rooftop. It shows Amir shooting Rabin in the back.
The footage also shows Amir got no closer than two or three feet from Rabin before firing the first shot. The second shot — heard but not seen in the video footage — was even further away, according to a variety of witnesses, including Amir.
The Kempler film effectively convicted Amir in the eyes of the world, though it was heavily and artfully tampered with. Like the Zapruder film, the Kempler film has been shown to have been edited and altered. This could not have happened accidentally. Importantly, the video footage blurs and darkens at critical points, making it impossible to follow the sequence of events.
Ronnie Kempler, when interviewed, was unable to adequately explain why this was, nor could he give an acceptable reason why he was permitted on the rooftop opposite Rabin’s exit route. The rooftop had police and security personnel stationed on it, but they simply ignored Kempler. Kempler also focused on Amir, standing alone before the shooting. Asked why he concentrated on the assassin to be, Kempler declared, “I felt there was something suspicious about him.”
The Familiar Pattern of Replacing Regular Personnel
Immediately following the assassination attempt, Rabin was bundled into his limousine and the driver, Menachem Damti, raced the 700 metres to Ichilov Hospital. At least he would have raced had he not gotten lost. Damti, a last-minute replacement for Rabin’s scheduled driver, was one of the most experienced drivers in Shabak (secret service). He had almost 25 years experience and knew the streets of Tel Aviv like the back of his hand. Ordinarily, he would have covered the distance to the hospital in just over one minute. This night, however, when the streets were virtually traffic free, the trip took eight and a half minutes.
Shabak Chief Carmi Gillon explained that their failure to protect Rabin that evening was because they had no “contingency plan” to protect the head of state against a lone gunman. However, two former commanding officers of Shabak’s “personal security unit” say otherwise. Tuvia Livneh and Yisrael Shai say Rabin wouldn’t have been murdered had they been on duty that night. They claim there was a contingency plan and that it had been practiced endless times. This included dry runs at the Kings of Israel Square. These exercises covered the possibility that an assassin would attack from the sterile area located at the bottom of the exit stairs behind the stage — the precise spot Amir struck from. The two former bodyguards are amazed that Amir remained alive, as their plans called for the assassin to be shot after he fired his gun. This would avoid him getting off a second shot.
An Examination of the ‘Assassination’
Kempler footage detail is extremely poor, especially in terms of shadowy gunman Amir. Rabin can be seen more clearly, and there is a glaring security gap on his backside. The other aspect that stands out is that Rabin doesn’t even flinch from the impact of three 9 mm hollow-point bullets. You can see the rather sketchy looking shot muzzles at 0:29-0;30 for the timing, and then watch Rabin’s reaction. Then, par for the course, and highly suspicious, the cameraman misses the rest and key part of the action for several seconds.
According to an announcement by the Minister of Health during live news coverage the night of the assassination, Rabin took three bullets: one in the chest, one in the stomach and one in the spine. Looking at the footage it is difficult to envision a frontal wound. However, the head of the hospital announced on the news live that evening and wrote in his handwritten report from the surgery that Rabin had received just two gunshot wounds, including one that shattered his spinal cord.
Handwritten notes from that night by the senior surgeon who oversaw the treatment of Rabin also indicated just two bullets, one of which shattered his spinal cord.
Mordecai Gutman, was the surgeon who operated on Rabin, prepared the autopsy report. Records indicate that there were three wounds not two. Two of these were to the back and one to the chest. The latter was described by Dr. Gutman as “bullet wound in upper lung lobe of 2.5-3 cm. Exit wound in direction of D5-6 with a shattering of vertebrae.”
And yet, the final medical report, the coroner’s report and the Shamgar commission say that Rabin was shot twice through the back, neither hitting his spinal cord.
Of course, whatever is the case with these inconsistent reports, there is no way Rabin could have continued walking undisturbed after he was shot. He would have dropped like a rock.
Rabin’s wife later wrote in her book that her husband seemed to be okay, and that she repeatedly asked the bodyguards what had happened and they kept telling her it wasn’t real. Many security or police personnel reported having seen no indication that Rabin was hurt. There were also no bloodstains on the ground at the scene of the shooting despite Rabin being allegedly shot by 9mm hollow point bullets in the lung and spleen. There was also no gunpowder residue found on Amir’s hands, clothes or hair, which would have been impossible unless he fired blanks.
Numerous witnesses testified that as Amir shot at Rabin’s unprotected back, many policemen and bodyguards shouted out “they’re blanks!” The sound of the gun going off was closer to a “party popper” than a pistol firing, others reported. This led a great many people to believe the shooting was a hoax rather than an assassination attempt. One eyewitness, Mirian Oren, told a national television station that 10 minutes after the shooting Rabin wasn’t hurt. “I saw him walk to the car,” she said. She speaks Hebrew, but this is Oren’s comment.
Can’t Get Their Story Straight
Two entirely different pathologists claim they removed the bullets from Rabin’s body. Dr. Hiss says he removed the bullets and put them in a safe. In stark contrast, Dr. Kluger testified that he removed the bullets from Rabin. Meanwhile, there are two different versions regarding who took possession of the bullets after they had been removed from the corpse.
Dr. Hiss told the court at Amir’s trial, “A policeman took the bullets I removed from Rabin and transferred them to the police laboratory the next day.” Asked to identify the policeman, the pathologist couldn’t. “I don’t know his name, and I don’t recall what he looked like,” he said. However, Yoram Rubin, one of Rabin’s bodyguards, testified that the bullets and Rabin’s clothes were taken by Yuval Schwartz, “a friend of mine from work.”
Alternative Theories
There are a slew of conspiracy theories in Israel and elsewhere. Winter Watch’s only takeaway is that Rabin was not shot in the Kempler footage, so either of the following are plausible.
One theory holds he was dragged into his limo, and popped there on the way to the hospital. Main proponent is Barry Chamish – see comments below.
The second theory, and the one we lean toward, is that this was a staged deception. Rabin was 73 at the time of the alleged assassination. He was involved in intrigues and plots throughout his career. Bowing out as a martyr is not such as tough decision, as he was ready to retire. Was he already ill? The picture at right shows him flushed and smoking a cigarette. These are signs of high blood pressure and heart disease.
The Purpose of this Psyop or Stealth Assassination
Of course one goal was to keep the populace in permanent trauma. Another was to deepen the already deep divides or dialectic between certain parts of Israeli society. Rabin is the hero of the more secular sectors. But the killing also served notice and has a chilling affect on those who stand up to the hard-line expansionist elements.
Was Rabin really such a good guy? Would relations with the Palestinians have fared better? For most of his life, he was a warmonger. As a two-star general and Defense Minister during the first Intifada, he infamously ordered Israeli soldiers to “ break the bones ”of Palestinian protesters (this is a good link)
He played a leading role in the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians during the war that won Israel its independence. Israeli writer Benny Morris offers a history of the period. Incidentally, Morris is an apologist for Zionist ethnic expulsions. The Lydda and Ramle expulsion totaled 50,000 to 70,000 Palestinians.
Once the Israelis were in control of the towns, an expulsion order signed by Yitzhak Rabin was issued to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stating, “1. The inhabitants of Lydda must be expelled quickly without attention to age.” Ramle’s residents were bussed out, while the people of Lydda were forced to walk miles during a summer heat wave to the Arab front lines, where the Arab Legion, Transjordan’s British-led army, tried to provide shelter and supplies. A number of the refugees died during the exodus from exhaustion and dehydration.
Rabin was Chief of Staff of the IDF during the Six Day War, which was started by Israel. That war ended with major expansion: the capture of the Golan Heights, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, the Gaza strip and the Sinai Peninsula.
We are told Rabin was willing to make concessions on West Bank settlements in exchange for peace. But if he was really interested in peace, why didn’t he put a stop to the settlement project when he had the chance, like when he was prime minister in the late 1970s? Or again in the 1990s? No, he always did his best to build and bolster the settlements.
ATTRIBUTION NOTE: Portions of this post and some observations originated from “Was the Assassination of Yitzhak Rabin a Hoax?” by Josh G.
The great pioneer in work in this area, was by the possibly assassinated Canadian-Israeli journalist Barry Chamish (1952-2016), whose 1998 book, ‘Who Murdered Yitzhak Rabin’? opened the doors wide on this subject.
An aggressive anti-corruption, anti-NWO journalist, Chamish was forced to flee Israel after assassination attempts were made on him, Chamish exposing crimes such as Israeli leaders involved in brutal experimentation & killing of Sephardic Jewish children (darker-skinned more ‘oriental’ Jews often suffer discrimination & scorn from dominant Eurasian Ashkenazic Jews).
Chamish spent his final years in St Augustine Florida USA, where his writings were impeded by mysterious massive health problems, and Chamish finally turned up dead last year. Chamish never gave up his religious Zionist views, but was a much-valued critic of murderous corruption & false flags by the Israeli regime itself.
Chamish is the main proponent that Rabin was hit in his limo or at the hospital. He may well be right- but the hoax theory to me has equal or greater validity.His theory can be gleaned here.
There was, at least apparently, a conflict in Israel in the early 90s between moderates and hardliners.
A series of bombing by what I term the SEN gang- SEN standing for Sharon-Eitan-Nutanyahoo took place in Argentina, in 1992 and 1994,(The Israeli embassy and the AMIA building )the US in 1993 and 1995 ( the WTC and the Murrah Building in OKC), in and London in 1994- ( the Israeli embassy and Balfour House).
These bombing ceased when Rabin ceased to be PM. Nutanyahoo took his place.
I will say one thing about the shooting- any 73 year old man who is shot in the back twice with a 9mm is going to drop like a rock. A bullet does not have to strike the spine to drop someone. The shock of a bullet striking near the spine will cause temporary paralysis. If Rabin didn’t drop, then he wasn’t shot.
Politicians faking their own shootings has a long history. A few examples:
Theodore Roosevelt in 1912
French Premier Georges Clemenceau in 1919
French Premier Leon Blum in 1936.
Israeli politician Meir Kahane in 1990
Both Roosevelt and Blum were Jewish, as were Kahane and Rabin. Clemenceau I’m not sure about.
And then you have a Netflix film, “Rabin: The Last Day” which claims Amir killed Rabin as a patsy for ultra-Orthodox Jewish settlers (the Din Rodef argument about so-called “pursuers” exacting revenge…as if Rabin really would have made peace with Arafat, etc.) also notes Netanyahu in a rally in Jerusalem cheered at the notion of Rabin’s murder, and the supposed fact that at Rabin’s rally in Tel Aviv was attended by many Palestinians. Chamish rebutts the Netanyahu part and claims someone else did it at the hospital. And even rebutts that Amir was an extremist (he was an extremist! and Talmudic as well). While I liked Chamish’s works (esp. exposing the experiments on Sephardic and Yemini Jews under Ben Gurion and others) I find it hard to believe Netanyahu had nothing to do with it when he became PM a couple of years later. Still, “Who Murdered Yitzhak Rabin” by Chamish is still worth the read. And Chamish did compare the film shown to Zapruder, and Rabin was Israel’s JFK assassination.
Interesting that Russ posts this the day after I commented on the post regarding Patton’s assassination comparing it to Rabin’s! Thanks, Russ!