BLM and Hollywood fail: 70% of Black Americans believe their local police are doing a good job

May 4, 2021 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business, Crime, Culture, Media, Politics, US News 0

PHOTO: NPR

By K. Winters | 30 April 2021

LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY — If one were to take a look at almost every major media outlet on a daily basis, or read the social media feeds of those Hollywood leftists on their soap boxes, they would think that police officers are the most hated people in this country right now, especially by black people

Law Enforcement Today recently reported on how the major news outlet, NBC, actually omitted a portion of a 911 call in the police involved shooting incident of Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, to fit their “bad white cop shoots innocent black person” agenda.

Extremist groups such as Black Lives Matter, and Antifa are continuously calling out so called “injustices” between the African American community and Police Officers.

However, according to a recent poll conducted by CBS, that is far from the truth. In fact, a large majority of black people who were polled feel as though police officers are doing a good job. […]

