19,916 ‘eye disorders’ including blindness following COVID vaccine reported in Europe

More than 10,000 reports of eye disorders after COVID shots in the U.K. alone

By Celeste McGovern | 1 May 2021

LIFE SITE NEWS — Hundreds of cases of blindness are among the 19,916 reports of “eye disorders” to the World Health Organization’s European drug monitoring agency following injection of experimental COVID-19 vaccines

The nearly 20,000 eye disorders reported to VigiBase, a database for the WHO maintained by the Uppsala Monitoring Centre(UMC) in Uppsalla, Sweden, include:

Eye pain (4616)

Blurred vision (3839)

Photophobia or light intolerance (1808)

Visual impairment (1625)

Eye swelling (1162)

Ocular hyperaemia or red eyes (788)

Eye irritation (768)

Itchy eyes or eye pruritus (731)

Watery eyes or increased lacrimation (653)

Double vision or diplopia (559)

Eye strain or asthenopia (459)

Dry eye (400)

Swelling around the eye or periorbital swelling (366)

Swelling of eyelid (360)

Flashes of light in the field of vision or photopsia (358)

Blindness (303)

Eyelid oedema (298)

Eye or ocular discomfort (273)

Conjunctival haemorrhage or breakage of a small eye vessel (236)

Blepharospasm or abnormal contraction of an eye muscle(223)

Vitreous floaters (192)

Periorbital oedema (171)

Eye haemorrhage (169)

More than half of the eye disorders (10, 667) were also reported to the U.K.’s Yellow Card adverse event reporting system. These would have followed injection primarily of AstraZeneca’s and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines but included eight reports of eye disorders among the 228 reports concerning Moderna’s vaccine, of which only 100,000 first doses had been administered by April 21. […]