Now Irish medical chief says use of AstraZeneca Covid jab should be suspended after reports of blood clots in Norway, as region in Italy suspends vaccine following death of a teacher

- Irish deputy chief medical officer said country will pause AstraZeneca roll-out
- Authorities had been pushing for the pharmaceutical giant to increase supplies
- Follows reports of ‘serious blood clotting ‘ in Norway in people who had vaccine
- Piedmont in Italy has stopped using batch of the vaccine after a teacher’s death
- Comes as Sir Keir Starmer, 58, received his first jab of the Oxford-made vaccine
- He issued statement saying vaccine is ‘safe, effective’ and urged people to take it
By Jemma Carr | 14 March 2021
THE DAILY MAIL — An Irish health chief has called for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be suspended following reports of serious post-jab blood clots in Norway and the death of a teacher in Italy.
Irish authorities have been pushing the pharmaceutical giant to speed up its vaccine supplies to the Republic, where cases per million exceeded the UK’s figures during the peak of the January wave.
But now, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said Ireland will act on a ‘precautionary principle’ and pause the AstraZeneca rollout following reports of ‘serious blood clotting events’. […]
A recent (18 März) article from Germany:
Coronainfektion trotz Impfung auch in Rodinger Pflegeheim
25 Bewohner einer Station eines Rodinger Pflegeheims haben sich nach und nach mit der britischen Virusmutation infiziert. 21 haben den vollständigen Impfschutz und wurden zwei Mal geimpft.
21 of 25 residents of an elderly care home infected with the coronavirus had already received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in January.
But none of this matters since re COVID they’ve also achieved ‘narrative superiority’ — yesterday the hashtag #harterLockdownJetzt trended on Twitter in Germany — people wanting a more severe lockdown.