Now Irish medical chief says use of AstraZeneca Covid jab should be suspended after reports of blood clots in Norway, as region in Italy suspends vaccine following death of a teacher

Irish deputy chief medical officer said country will pause AstraZeneca roll-out

Authorities had been pushing for the pharmaceutical giant to increase supplies

Follows reports of ‘serious blood clotting ‘ in Norway in people who had vaccine

Piedmont in Italy has stopped using batch of the vaccine after a teacher’s death

Comes as Sir Keir Starmer, 58, received his first jab of the Oxford-made vaccine

He issued statement saying vaccine is ‘safe, effective’ and urged people to take it

By Jemma Carr | 14 March 2021

THE DAILY MAIL — An Irish health chief has called for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be suspended following reports of serious post-jab blood clots in Norway and the death of a teacher in Italy.

Irish authorities have been pushing the pharmaceutical giant to speed up its vaccine supplies to the Republic, where cases per million exceeded the UK’s figures during the peak of the January wave.

But now, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said Ireland will act on a ‘precautionary principle’ and pause the AstraZeneca rollout following reports of ‘serious blood clotting events’. […]