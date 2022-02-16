The Globalists’ Unparalleled Achievement

By W. Gelles | 9 February 2022

STATE OF THE NATION — A globalist cabal comprising less than One-Thousandth Of One Percent of humanity has succeeded in injecting over 10 billion doses of a lethal poison into at least 4.84 billion people. It’s a stunning feat, by any measure.

This genetic-modification treatment, falsely labeled a “vaccine,” has already killed millions of people around the the world and severely damaged hundreds of millions, according to the official data of the US, UK, and EU. In the months and years ahead, a lot more people will die from these so-called Covid “vaccines,” and many of those who don’t die will face lifelong medical problems and wrecked immune systems from the shots and the boosters. Meanwhile, the vaccine juggernaut rolls on.

The experimental mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna shots has never been used before on human beings. In all previous clinical trials, all or nearly all of the test animals died due to the mRNA “vaccine.” For the latest coronavirus “vaccines”, the animal trials were cut short after 58 days or less, because the vaccine companies suspected what would happen if the trials lasted six months or longer.

Johnson & Johnson, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, and India’s Covishield “vaccines” use a different, adenovirus-vector delivery system—but all of the above-named clot-shots reprogram the human body to manufacture hundreds of millions of toxic, synthetic spike proteins. […]