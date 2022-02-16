The Globalists’ Unparalleled Achievement

By W. Gelles | 9 February 2022
STATE OF THE NATION — A globalist cabal comprising less than One-Thousandth Of One Percent of humanity has succeeded in injecting over 10 billion doses of a lethal poison into at least 4.84 billion people. It’s a stunning feat, by any measure.
This genetic-modification treatment, falsely labeled a “vaccine,” has already killed millions of people around the the world and severely damaged hundreds of millions, according to the official data of the US, UK, and EU. In the months and years ahead, a lot more people will die from these so-called Covid “vaccines,” and many of those who don’t die will face lifelong medical problems and wrecked immune systems from the shots and the boosters. Meanwhile, the vaccine juggernaut rolls on.
The experimental mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna shots has never been used before on human beings. In all previous clinical trials, all or nearly all of the test animals died due to the mRNA “vaccine.” For the latest coronavirus “vaccines”, the animal trials were cut short after 58 days or less, because the vaccine companies suspected what would happen if the trials lasted six months or longer.
Johnson & Johnson, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, and India’s Covishield “vaccines” use a different, adenovirus-vector delivery system—but all of the above-named clot-shots reprogram the human body to manufacture hundreds of millions of toxic, synthetic spike proteins. […]
Mr/Ms Gelles, you appear quite naive to the bigger picture of life on planet Earth. Some facts seem to have slipped by you.
1. The “pandemic” has been in the planning stages longer then you have probably been alive:
*The 1954 Bilderberg Manual “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars,” which laid out the strategy for genociding 90 percent of the world population… https://www.bitchute.com/video/0T5I1rAez3U0/
*2010 – “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development” describes a CV-like pandemic that becomes a trigger for imposition of police-state controls on movement, economy, etc. of society.
*2015 – A ‘System and Method for Testing for COVID-19’ was patented by Richard Rothschild, with a Dutch government organization.
At work today: UN Agenda 21&2030; UN Wildlife Project; The Georgia Guide Stones; The New World Order Agenda, etc..
ALL of them part of the planned reduction of the population under 24/7 track, trace, and data basing living in 5G SMART cities, no private vehicles, no access to the country side, most living on the Government dole and forced to obey any laws or regulations put out by the Government to maintain the dole.
THEN…
A few of the 45 Communist Goals from nearly 60 years ago that are quite successful in their goal of taking down our Republic (searchable):
Congressional Record–Appendix, pp. A34-A35 January 10, 1963
EXTENSION OF REMARKS OF HON. A. S. HERLONG, JR. OF FLORIDA IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States.
Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks.
Gain control of all student newspapers.
Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, policy-making positions.
Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.
Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV.
Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.”
AND THEN…
Zbigniew Brzezinski (Morning Joe’s father in law)
Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era (written 50 years ago)
“People, governments and economies of all nations must serve the needs of multinational banks and corporations.”
“The technetronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled society. Such a society would be dominated by an elite, unrestrained by traditional values.
“Shortly, the public will be unable to reason or think for themselves. They’ll only be able to parrot the information they’ve been given on the previous night’s news.”
AND THEN
1:28 of brilliance from the late John Trudell, co-founder of AIM, from my 1980 KPFA documentary on what we are now experiencing… https://www.bitchute.com/video/gT1muR1A1KAP/
All the finger pointing and name calling of those of us, still alive, from the movements of the 60’s trying to wake folks up. It is pure hell being right about something so nefarious :-/