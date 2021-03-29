Subversive Education: North Carolina’s largest school district launches a campaign against ‘whiteness in educational spaces.’

By Christopher F. Rufo | 17 March 2021
CITY JOURNAL — Last year, the Wake County Public School System, which serves the greater Raleigh, North Carolina area, held an equity-themed teachers’ conference with sessions on “whiteness,” “microaggressions,” “racial mapping,” and “disrupting texts,” encouraging educators to form “equity teams” in schools and push the new party line: “antiracism.”
The February 2020 conference, attended by more than 200 North Carolina public school teachers, began with a “land acknowledgement,” a ritual recognition suggesting that white North Carolinians are colonizers on stolen Native American land. Next, the superintendent of Wake County Public Schools, Cathy Moore, introduced the day’s program and shuffled teachers to breakout sessions across eight rooms. Freelance reporter A.P. Dillon obtained the documents from the sessions through a public records request and provided them to City Journal.
At the first session, “Whiteness in Ed Spaces,” school administrators provided two handouts on the “norms of whiteness.” These documents claimed that “(white) cultural values” include “denial,” “fear,” “blame,” “control,” “punishment,” “scarcity,” and “one-dimensional thinking.” According to notes from the session, the teachers argued that “whiteness perpetuates the system” of injustice and that the district’s “whitewashed curriculum” was “doing real harm to our students and educators.” The group encouraged white teachers to “challenge the dominant ideology” of whiteness and “disrupt” white culture in the classroom through a series of “transformational interventions.” […]
Rufo (who’s married to an Asian woman) has gained a following on Twitter (Twitter/realchrisrufo) exposing this kind of thing, which makes his work roughly the woke schools/academia equivalent of the race/crime outrage porn put out by ‘Paul Kersey’ of SBPDL (now found on the Unz site, link), although ‘Kersey’ does occasionally mention ‘diversity’ and immigration critically, something I’ve never seen (and no one will ever see) Rufo do.
What Rufo calls attention to is the inevitable result of the taboo on acknowledging the genetic nature of racial differences in cognitive ability: since discrepancies in achievement and average SES (socioeconomic status), which is the driver of all this, cannot be due to genetic differences between ethnic groups that affect/determine cognitive ability, it must be the system that’s at fault: ‘whiteness’, ‘white supremacy’, ‘institutional/systemic racism’, etc, whatever the term du jour is.
Rufo is a conventional ‘conservative’ — he’s OK with Whites becoming a minority in America, ‘as long as it’s done legally’ — he’d just like the non-whites to tone down the anti-white rhetoric — but that’s not going to happen: the discrepancies in academic achievement and SES which motivate the rhetoric will remain, because they exist primarily due to genetic differences.
So it’s dumb and cowardly not to talk about the fraud of ‘diversity’, as well as race and immigration, i.e. the demographic future of America, in this context — which makes Rufo in this respect a dumb coward — unfortunately he’s not alone.
Factual facts,thank-You!
@Eah
The View Park vs Owsley comparison using recent data was not surprising, since decades ago correlating SAT scores with family info provided by the test-takers gave very similar results:
link
Black children from the wealthiest families have mean SAT scores lower than white children from families below the poverty line. … Black children of parents with graduate degrees have lower SAT scores than white children of parents with a high-school diploma or less.
Wikipedia/View Park–Windsor Hills, California — View Park−Windsor Hills is one of the wealthiest primarily African-American neighborhoods in the United States.
Owsley County, Kentucky/Wikipedia/ — In terms of income per household, the county is the poorest in the nation. … As of the census of 2010, … The racial makeup of the county was 98.7% White, …
Not long ago, someone on Twitter looked up and compared the academic achievement scores of HS students in View Park (wealthiest black area when measured by median annual income) to Owsley KY (poorest white area):
link
View Park Windsor Hills is the wealthiest black town in America, median income $159,000 … Owsley County Kentucky is the poorest white county in America, median income $15,800 … View Park’s prep school scores lower on reading & math proficiency and ACTs than Owsley.