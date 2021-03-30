Injecting MEN with the female hormone progesterone could reduce the severity of their COVID-19, study claims

Experts recruited 40 male patients who had been hospitalised with COVID-19

Half were treated with a five-day course of progesterone injections twice daily

This group scored 1.5 points better on a 7-point clinical scale after seven days

While results were promising, the team said larger clinical trials will be needed

By Ian Randall | 19 March 2021

DAILY MAIL — Injection with the female sex hormone progesterone could improve outcomes for men hospitalised with severe COVID-19 infections, a study has concluded.

The finding by researchers from California follows multiple reports that men are at a higher risk of severe illness and death from coronavirus than women.

Progesterone has certain anti-inflammatory properties and thus, the team said, may be able to dampen the often fatal immune responses called ‘cytokine storms’.

The research was undertaken by pulmonologist Sara Ghandehari of the Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles and her colleagues.

‘As an ICU doctor, I was struck by the gender disparity among COVID-19 patients who were very sick, remained in the hospital and needed ventilators,’ she said.

Progesterone is produced in both men and women’s bodies, although the latter produce considerably more of the hormone during their reproductive years.

Experts have also noted that premenopausal women tend to experience less severe cases of COVID-19 than their postmenopausal counterparts. […]