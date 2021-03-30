Illinois school district agreed to pay anti-racism speaker $10,500 for 1-hour talk: report

‘Make America Great Again,’ ‘denial of white privilege’ reportedly described as covert forms of White supremacy
By Sam Dorman | 22 March 2021
FOX NEWS — Newly released documents show that an Illinois school district agreed to pay an anti-racism speaker $10,500 for an hour-long event for faculty and staff earlier this year.
A whistleblower reportedly informed the Federalist that diversity coach Dena Simmons told attendees at the Feb. 26 event that Americans were “spiritually murdering” students and that “our education is based on a foundation of whitness.” Materials obtained by the outlet showed a slide describing “Make America Great Again,” “denial of white privilege,” and “colorblindness” as covert forms of White supremacy.
On Monday, The Federalist published the results of an open records request, which revealed the $10,500 price tag. That was on the lower end of Simmons’ advertised range of $10,000-$20,000, but translated into a rate of $175 per minute.
Simmons is the founder of a group known as “LiberatED,” which describes itself as “[a] social and emotional learning approach to racial justice and healing. A movement. A collective. A path towards liberation.” […]
She has her own website; read her very woke ‘About’ page here.
Twitter/RealPeerReview is an interesting timeline to watch in order to see what junk academics like Dena Simmons are up to.
>Twitter/RealPeerReview is an interesting timeline to watch
US rape statistics by race