The Far Left Tool Kit

By Lee Duigon | 29 April 2021

NEWS WITH VIEWS — Fundamentally transforming America into a socialist hell-hole is a big job, even for confirmed fanatics and other bad guys. But they’re doing it as fast as they can; and here are six of the most useful tools in their kit.

*The Ruptured Border. Refusing to enforce our nation’s borders is indispensable. You not only import chaos — and people will give the government more power if they think it will protect them from chaos — but you can also import weird foreign diseases. And now we know that the threat of a new disease can justify all sorts of restrictions on our freedoms. Since the rise of a certain disease in 2020, statists have never had it so good.

*Riots Ready to Go. The threat of riots will deter courts from making rulings that the wokies don’t like. So they keep the riots simmering on the stovetop, ready at an instant’s notice. Raw physical terror, coupled with millions of dollars’ worth of damage to our cities, will keep the judges in line. […]