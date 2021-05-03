The Far Left Tool Kit

By Lee Duigon | 29 April 2021
NEWS WITH VIEWS — Fundamentally transforming America into a socialist hell-hole is a big job, even for confirmed fanatics and other bad guys. But they’re doing it as fast as they can; and here are six of the most useful tools in their kit.
*The Ruptured Border. Refusing to enforce our nation’s borders is indispensable. You not only import chaos — and people will give the government more power if they think it will protect them from chaos — but you can also import weird foreign diseases. And now we know that the threat of a new disease can justify all sorts of restrictions on our freedoms. Since the rise of a certain disease in 2020, statists have never had it so good.
*Riots Ready to Go. The threat of riots will deter courts from making rulings that the wokies don’t like. So they keep the riots simmering on the stovetop, ready at an instant’s notice. Raw physical terror, coupled with millions of dollars’ worth of damage to our cities, will keep the judges in line. […]
•Who said, “I believe in American exceptionalism with every fiber of my being.”
Among other things, President Barack Obama said:
•Sent 3,500 U.S. troops and tanks to Russia’s doorstep in one of his final decisions as president.
•Ordered ten times more drone strikes than Bush.
•Dropped 26,171 bombs in 2016 alone (an average of 72 bombs every day).
•Put boots on the ground in Syria, despite 16 times saying “no boots on the ground”
•Despite campaign pledges, planned a $1 trillion program to add more nuclear weapons to the US arsenal in the next 30 years.
•Dropped bombs in 7 Muslim countries; and then bragged about it.
•Bragged about his use of drones – I’m “really good at killing people”.
•Deported a modern-record 2 million immigrants.
•Signed the Monsanto Protection Act into law.
•Started a new war in Iraq.
•Initiated, and personally oversees a ‘Secret Kill List’.
•Pushed for war on Syria while siding with al-Qaeda .
•Backed neo-Nazis in Ukraine.
•Supported Israel’s wars and occupation of Palestine.
•Deployed Special Ops to 134 countries – compared to 60 under Bush.
•Did a TV commercial promoting “clean coal”.
•Drastically escalated the NSA spying program .
•Signed the NDAA into law – making it legal to assassinate Americans w/o charge or trial.
•Given Bush absolute immunity for everything.
•Pushed for a TPP Trade Pact.
•Started a new war on terror – this one on ISIS .
•Signed more executive memoranda than any other president in history.
•Transferred more than $100 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, more than any other administration in history.
•Signed an agreement for 7 military bases in Colombia .
•Opened a military base in Chile.
•Touted nuclear power, even after the disaster in Japan.
•Opened up deep-water oil drilling, even after the BP disaster.
•Mandated the Insider Threat Program which orders federal employees to report suspicious actions of their colleagues.
•Defended body scans and pat-downs at airports.
•Signed the Patriot Act extension into law.
•Launched 20,000 Airstrikes in his first term.
•Continued Bush’s rendition program.
•Said the U.S. is the “one indispensable nation” in the world.
•Waged war on Libya without congressional approval.
•Started a covert, drone war in Yemen
•Escalated the proxy war in Somalia.
•Escalated the CIA drone war in Pakistan.
•Sharply escalated the war in Afghanistan.
•Repealed the Propaganda ban, making it legal to spread government propaganda via news outlets.
•Assassinated 4 US citizens with drone strikes
