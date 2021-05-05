MSM All But Silent after Multiple People Paralyzed after Receiving Pfizer Shot

By Geoffrey Grinder | 30 April 2021

HUMANS ARE FREE — She received her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine last week at Rite Aid in Caste Village. Twelve hours later, Cecere said almost her entire body was paralyzed.

“It was the scariest thing in the world to go to sleep completely fine and walking, to wake up 1:30 in the morning not able to move at all.”

Today comes the stunning and sickening report that multiple women, after receiving their first shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, are waking up paralyzed from the neck down, and remain in that condition, in some cases for days.

And even after regaining feeling and movement from neck to wait, one woman is still unable to walk weeks later. But don’t pay any attention to all that stuff, just turn your brain off and run right out and get your COVID jab today!

Go kid your grandma, I know better than that, and so do you! […]