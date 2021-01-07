French Law Would Ban People Who Don’t Get COVID Vaccine From Using Public Transport

Opposition politicians savage ‘health dictatorship.’

By Paul Josheph Watson | 22 December 2020

SUMMIT NEWS — People in France who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine will be banned from using public transport and engaging in other activities under a newly introduced law.

The law, which is set to be submitted to parliament, mandates that citizens have proof of a negative COVID test or “preventative treatment, including the administration of a vaccine” in order to “access transport or to some locations, as well as certain activities.”

The law has sparked “angry protests from opposition politicians,” according to AFP.

France’s vaccination program, which is set to get underway on Sunday, will not be mandatory, but a whopping 55% of citizens say they will not get the shot.

RN leader Marine Le Pen branded the vaccine measure “essentially totalitarian.”

“In a backhanded way, this bill does not aim to make vaccinations mandatory, but will prevent anybody who doesn’t comply from having a social life,” she said. […]