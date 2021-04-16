States with highest rates of vaccination and mask compliance feeling heaviest load of new hospitalization cases

By Ethan Huff | 9 April 2021

NATURAL NEWS — Comparative data on differing Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) responses across the nation is finally being released, and things are not looking too good in states where rates of compliance with mask wearing and vaccination are highest.

In Michigan, for example, which currently leads the nation in Chinese virus vaccine compliance, hundreds of new positive “cases” have emerged among people who got jabbed in order to save lives. At least three deaths have also been reported among people who were vaccinated.

The Michigan state government is scrambling to spin the news any way it can, including by linking the deaths to other causes besides the Wuhan flu injection. Some officials are also claiming that the new cases must have been lingering infections that were present before a person was needled.

“Some of these individuals may ultimately be excluded from this list due to continuing to test positive from a recent infection prior to being fully vaccinated,” reassured Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. […]