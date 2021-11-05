Watching the Deliberate Takedown of America

The jab mandate deadline for the Air Force has come and gone. Two threats now remain that need to be revealed.

First the service did manage to jab about 96% of it’s cattle. The age profile of the average serviceman is younger (under 40) and thus makes them prime candidates for myocarditis (heart inflammation) and neurological illness. These sickness’ develop with a lag of several months and up to a year. Given that jabbing servicemen began in earnest last summer we will see more and more clear evidence of the bad outcomes.

In England there is now data showing the excess deaths being experienced in the 10-59 age group. There is no explaining away.

The data shows that excess death trend occurs in the vaccinated. Also don’t play the fool when examining this data. It is expressed in per 100,000. You can readily see that excess death in the jabbed began to veer upward shortly after the jab campaign began in earnest. The second chart shows the weekly data.

Meanwhile come reports like this- whodathunk.

ERs Are Swamped With Seriously Ill Patients, Although Many Don’t Have Covid https://t.co/ADadmSjr1r via @khnews — Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) November 4, 2021

At a Senate hearing held by Sen. Ron Johnson we get further testimony on jab injuries to servicemen.

U.S. Army Brigade Surgeon says “in one morning I had to ground 3 out of 3 pilots due to vaccine injuries” at a panel discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. pic.twitter.com/lI43KnLbyB — Astro Paradiso (@AstroParadiso) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile on the issue of military readiness and discharged non-compliant members of the military.

US Senator Inhofe, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, responding to the Sec Def failure to brief Congress on the National Security crisis of discharging tens of thousands of experimental drug refusers: https://t.co/UgfDTReHMG pic.twitter.com/D46R1YObTO — Pam Long (@PamLongCO) November 4, 2021

There are about 8,900 Air Force service people unvaxxed and facing discharge. To these heroes we say nobody will care about your discharge status in the coming apocalypse. And for those ready to throw the book at these patriots we offer the following.

On other fronts there are organizations acting responsibly against the 5th Columnists. The Biden administration through sheer malice ignores them as they deliberately collapse the country.

Biden continuing to deliberately torpedo the US. Not incompetence, it is malice. https://t.co/TFAzC2fhXU — Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) November 4, 2021

The Crime Syndicate infested Biden Administration is doubling down on several fronts. One is jabbing little kids which will all but eliminate any chance of herd immunity and will likely result in new more lethal variants. This is covered in a must see interview with Vanden Bossche and Robert Malone with commentary by Del Big Tree. This is mirrored on You Tube so it may be soon deeped sixed.

Finally the coup de grace to the whole economy and insuring jab related health issues across the population is dementia Joe’s jab mandate applied to 84.2 million workers at 1.9 million private-sector employers. OSHA estimates that 31.7 million of covered workers are unvaccinated.

The administration also said millions of workers in healthcare facilities and nursing homes participating in the Medicare and Medicaid government healthcare programs will need to get their shots by the same date.

(Reuters) – President Joe Biden will enforce a mandate that workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting Jan. 4.